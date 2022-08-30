Newcastle weighing up a move for out of favour Arsenal man

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is attracting the attention of Newcastle United after falling out of favour at Arsenal.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at AS Roma, but he didn’t do well enough to earn a permanent move to Jose Mourinho’s side.

He returns to the Emirates as one of the unwanted players at Arsenal, and he is further down the pecking order.

The midfielder/wing-back could now leave the Emirates as TalkSport’s Alex Crook reveals he has interest from Newcastle United.

He tweeted:

“Hearing #NUFC have joined the race for #AFC midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. More on @talkSPORT later.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland-Niles gambled away his Arsenal future when he forced a move to AS Roma.

It was a transfer that had to work because he risked losing everything if it ended otherwise, and that is exactly what has happened.

He is lucky Newcastle wants to add him to their squad despite his underwhelming spell in Italy.

Arsenal will certainly work hard to get the deal sorted so that they can free themselves of another deadwood.

He could do a good job at a mid-table club like the Magpies, and we can only wish him luck if he makes the move.

