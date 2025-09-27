Newcastle welcome key man back in training ahead of Arsenal match

Newcastle United have received a timely fitness boost ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Arsenal this weekend. The Magpies are preparing for what promises to be a difficult contest and will be eager to secure all three points, though they are well aware of the challenge that awaits them.
Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season and will arrive at Saint James’ Park full of confidence. Mikel Arteta’s side is known for its intensity and tactical discipline, and they will expect to impose themselves despite the hostile atmosphere that usually greets visiting teams in the North East. For Newcastle to give themselves the best chance of success, they will need their strongest players available.
Fabian Schär’s Return to Training
One of Newcastle’s most experienced players has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks, but there is encouraging news ahead of the Arsenal fixture. According to Geordie Boot Boys, Fabian Schär was pictured taking part in the latest training session, handing the Magpies a significant lift. The Swiss defender has long been a reliable presence at the back, offering both composure and leadership, and his availability provides Eddie Howe with another option as he finalises his squad for the match.
It remains uncertain whether Schär will start the game, as the coaching staff may choose to ease him back into action gradually. Nevertheless, his return to training alone is an encouraging sign, strengthening the depth of Newcastle’s defensive options at a crucial stage of the season. For a match of this magnitude, simply having him back as part of the squad is viewed as a valuable boost.
Arsenal Must Stay Wary
Regardless of which Newcastle players ultimately feature, Arsenal will know better than to underestimate their opponents. Saint James’ Park has developed a reputation as one of the most difficult grounds in the league, and the Magpies possess the quality to cause problems for any side. Underestimating a team with their talent and resilience would be an easy way to lose the match.
For Arsenal, the key will be maintaining focus and approaching the contest as though they are facing one of the very best teams in the world. Newcastle, with their passionate home support and a squad regaining fitness, are capable of producing a performance that can derail even the most confident visitors.
The gaffer must not be bullied in to his selection at Newcastle tomorrow, it’s a tough place to play as recent history reveals, the officiating is something else.
It is naive to think you can go there and play proper football, it will be a physical affair, wouldn’t surprise to see the same starting line up that started against the Citizens, surely Saka will replace Madueke due to injury.
The champions were battered there and may have escaped with all the spoils by the skin of their teeth.
Am expecting a narrow one nil win to Arsenal when the dust settled.
Last two visits I don’t think it was officiating
It was simply poor
Daniel Smith,
I’ll have to disagree with you regards the Gordon goal. There was three clear instances of why that goal should have never stood. And Willock himself admitted that the ball had gone out.
Can I just ask why you now use your full name rather than Da, not that it’s wrong of course. Just curious.
Rather than Dan, OOPS!.
It’s always a pattern for injured players to restart playing on the week they face Arsenal. Recently Mcallister for Pool. Though not injury Donnarumma one game before Arsenal. We could have won if Trafford was playing.