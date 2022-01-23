Newcastle will battle Arsenal for experienced Ligue 1 man

Georginio Wijnaldum could return to England this month as he struggles for relevance in France with PSG.

The former Liverpool man has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Team Talk) repeatedly and those links might not go away as long as he continues to struggle in France.

However, Arsenal is not the only club that has an interest in his signature with a new report claiming that another Premier League is keen to land the Dutchman.

Fichajes.net claims Newcastle United wants him as they push to avoid relegation from the English topflight.

The 31-year-old has had a stint with them before he joined Liverpool and might fancy the idea of a return to Saint James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side believes with him in their squad, they could easily avoid the drop.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Wijnaldum is truly looking to leave PSG now, then we cannot watch Newcastle sign him.

Although we have bolstered our midfield with some exciting talents, it still lacks the experience of winning major trophies.

Wijnaldum has won the Champions League and the Premier League in the last few seasons and he played an important role in both those triumphs.

If he makes the move to the Emirates this month, he could give us a lift as we battle for a top-four finish.

