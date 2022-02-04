Newcastle will beat Arsenal to top signings reckons pundit

Gabby Agbonlahor has predicted that Newcastle United will remain in the Premier League and they will beat Arsenal to signing even more players.

The Magpies are battling relegation now, but they managed to beat Arsenal to the signature of Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian had been linked with a move to the Gunners and it seemed he would be the next midfield addition to the Arsenal squad.

However, he joined Newcastle, who may have offered to pay him more money in wages.

Former Villa ace, Agbonlahor believes that will happen more often as the Magpies continue to rebuild their team with their newly found wealth.

He tells Football Insider:

“But you look at the Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal were interested in him and probably couldn’t match the wages Newcastle paid.

“Newcastle will be able to pay more wages than Arsenal and this is why some of these players will choose Newcastle over a bigger club like Arsenal.

“This is the problem clubs like Arsenal and Spurs will have buying players in the summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The revolution at Newcastle will be like the one at Manchester City, and no English club is safe.

Most players are loyal to their paycheck nowadays and they will easily join the club that pays them the most money, even if it is in the Championship.

However, a big club will remain one and Arsenal is head and shoulders above Newcastle.

Some of our targets will still choose to join us over them despite the money being offered.