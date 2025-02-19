Mbeumo in action for Brentford
Arsenal News Latest News

Newcastle will do all they can to beat Arsenal to Premier League ace

Arsenal are looking to sign Bryan Mbeumo when the season ends, as the Brentford star has been outstanding throughout the campaign. The forward has consistently been one of the Premier League’s most difficult attackers to stop, but this season, he has taken his game to another level.

His goals and overall contributions have played a crucial role in Brentford’s impressive performances, keeping them in contention for a potential European place as the season progresses. With his influence growing, it is no surprise that several clubs are now circling, aware that this could be his final season at the club. Even Brentford understand that retaining him beyond the summer may prove difficult.

Arsenal, in particular, are in need of reinforcements on the wings and could look to bring in a new addition despite the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri as a potential backup for Bukayo Saka. While the Englishman remains one of the most crucial players in Mikel Arteta’s squad, Mbeumo has the quality to step in whenever needed, offering another attacking option in case of injuries or squad rotation.

Bryan Mbeumo with Thomas Frank
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This is one of the key reasons why the Gunners may push for Mbeumo’s signature. However, they are not the only club interested. Newcastle United are also keen on securing his services, and according to a report from Football Insider, the Magpies are prepared to compete with any club to win the race for his signature.

Newcastle’s ambitions remain high, and Eddie Howe believes Mbeumo could be an excellent addition to his squad as they continue to strengthen their attacking options. The Magpies have shown a willingness to invest in top talent, and they see the Cameroonian as a player who could make a real impact.

Mbeumo has been fantastic this season, and any club that secures his signature in the summer will undoubtedly be adding a player capable of delivering goals and high-energy performances. Whether Arsenal or Newcastle win the race remains to be seen, but interest in the Brentford star is only likely to grow as the season nears its conclusion.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

More Stories / Latest News
Sterling v Leicester City
What Arsenal thinks about Raheem Sterling returning to form
Tomiyasu
Another Arsenal star set to be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery
arsenal transfers
Arsenal does not expect to earn as much as last summer’s transfer window
Posted by

Tags Bryan Mbeumo

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. I doubt that Mbeumo would be prepared to “step in whenever needed”. He’ll want to (justifiably,) be first choice in that position.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors