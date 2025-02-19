Newcastle will do all they can to beat Arsenal to Premier League ace

Arsenal are looking to sign Bryan Mbeumo when the season ends, as the Brentford star has been outstanding throughout the campaign. The forward has consistently been one of the Premier League’s most difficult attackers to stop, but this season, he has taken his game to another level.

His goals and overall contributions have played a crucial role in Brentford’s impressive performances, keeping them in contention for a potential European place as the season progresses. With his influence growing, it is no surprise that several clubs are now circling, aware that this could be his final season at the club. Even Brentford understand that retaining him beyond the summer may prove difficult.

Arsenal, in particular, are in need of reinforcements on the wings and could look to bring in a new addition despite the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri as a potential backup for Bukayo Saka. While the Englishman remains one of the most crucial players in Mikel Arteta’s squad, Mbeumo has the quality to step in whenever needed, offering another attacking option in case of injuries or squad rotation.

This is one of the key reasons why the Gunners may push for Mbeumo’s signature. However, they are not the only club interested. Newcastle United are also keen on securing his services, and according to a report from Football Insider, the Magpies are prepared to compete with any club to win the race for his signature.

Newcastle’s ambitions remain high, and Eddie Howe believes Mbeumo could be an excellent addition to his squad as they continue to strengthen their attacking options. The Magpies have shown a willingness to invest in top talent, and they see the Cameroonian as a player who could make a real impact.

Mbeumo has been fantastic this season, and any club that secures his signature in the summer will undoubtedly be adding a player capable of delivering goals and high-energy performances. Whether Arsenal or Newcastle win the race remains to be seen, but interest in the Brentford star is only likely to grow as the season nears its conclusion.