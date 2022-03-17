Newcastle will spend €60M to beat Arsenal to Ligue 1 star

Newcastle United could sign Jonathan David from under Arsenal’s noses at the end of this season.

The Magpies have so much spending power now, thanks to their new owners, and they will keep flexing it.

David has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe for Lille and he is being eyed by several clubs.

The Canadian will leave the French club by the end of this season, and Todofichajes reported earlier that Arsenal is going all out to add him to their squad.

The Gunners will sign new attackers in the summer, and he is at the top of their shopping list.

In the latest update from the same news outlet, it claims Newcastle United is one of the favourites to sign him now.

The report claims Lille wants €60M for his signature and the Magpies will pay them that much.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David could become a sensation in the Premier League and it would be embarrassing if Newcastle beat us to his signature.

He is already showing that he would be a top striker if he steps up to a bigger side and we need to push to sign him.

If we make the top four, it should make it easy for us to convince the North American.