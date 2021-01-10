Newcastle battle shows us that some players are simply not Arsenal quality

Some Players Have Had Enough Chances To Impress! By Dan Smith
Eventually the core players responsible for our three wins over Christmas ensured that we still haven’t had a penalty shoot-out at the Emirates.
Arteta ideally wanted to rest goal scorer Smith Rowe, Lacazette who got an assist, and Saka who became our main outlet. If Andy Carroll had his scoring boots on it would be more of a concern that yet again certain talent didn’t make the most of their opportunity.
0-0 at home is when you should be able to rely on your record signing and/or one of your biggest earners.
Yet most of our attacks were built on the opposite side to Pepe which is quite telling, while Willian was subbed off after 66 minutes. At least those two have shown quality in their careers.
But this weekend was another wasted chance for Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson. If our manager is as ruthless with them as he has been with other players, then the jury still has to be out if they belong at this level.
I feel because they are young and British, they get a lot of patience from gooners who love the idea of an academy graduate succeeding. But they are not very inexperienced in terms of games played.
Willock has now featured for the first team 77 times, Nelson 47. In 39 and 22 prem appearances they have got a goal each and one assist. One is meant to be a midfielder who runs into the box, the other a winger.
If we are serious about returning to our previous levels those stats are not good enough (and why I will never believe Ozil can’t even, make the bench judged on ‘football reasons).
To put those numbers into perspective Smith-Rowe has started 3 prem fixtures this season and already been involved in more goals then those two have since debuting in the League 2 years ago.
That’s not to say they are not talented. You must be to make it from the youth team all the way to the first team. Yet it’s only when you play do you learn who has the mentality to play at a club our size. They will excel at a mid-table cub where there isn’t the scrutiny of you don’t win every week. But I maintain they lack the personality required. They play it safe, scared to make a mistake. Compare that with Smith Rowe and Saka who demand the ball and try and make things happen.
This is why I disagree with squads having a quota of how many players need to be homegrown. These players will hang around for years based on where they were born, so Arsenal can tick a box.
For example, at a time when we need money, we could have got 20 million for Maitland.Niles who was tired of being a makeshift full back. He would have had more of a chance being the midfielder he wanted had he gone to Wolves. Yesterday, he came on in the last few seconds as drum roll…. a make shift full back.
To be a big club you have to act like a big club. Too many players are not good enough to wear the shirt.
It’s better to notice that while winning, before noticing till it’s too late.
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think (hope) AMN was being rested for the Palace game so he can shackle Zaha like he did with Traore. How he doesn’t start as a regular though is beyond me. Willian was a disaster yesterday and surely now that’s his last start for us? Pepé tried, he tried too hard at times, but he’s just not cut out to play on our right wing, surely a blind man can see that. I was hoping him and Nelson would swap wings but it didn’t happen. Let’s hope we get an easier draw in the next round rather than a top team like Newcastle😜.
Is Bellerin injured? i preffer him, he is our best RB,
i dont think AMN would have fair better at CAM than Willian, i actually do not know his best position though but i think i like him play wing or wingback
I agree with the idea of starting Maitland-Niles to stop Palace’s LW, but it’d likely be Eberechi Eze since Zaha has been shifted to the front. Maitland-Niles never lost the duels against the likes of Zaha and Traore
First ill say football is a game of chances, if you miss yours you have yourself to blame, talking about Carol chances, may i remind you that we had clear chances too, lets say both attackers had no scoring boots worn.
My thought allign with yours on the general view of the 2 players, I really do not know Nelson strong point and Willock?, i see another Ramsey, having a few good moment and lots of not-good-enough , if you dont like Ramsey pattern of play you wouldnt like Willock, but it will be hypocritical to criticize Willock, for someone who wanted us to keep Ramsey, you guys got your man in another.
And Dan can we stop about Ozil already, lets move past that just as the club is trying to, we can all see nothing is changing about his situation, the best concession the club will take is paying part of his wage to be loan, so we are looking at future for now,
Have to agree with you Dan especially Willock who yesterday either seemed to give the ball away or made silly fouls a couple of which were in dangerous areas. Nelson shows the occasional spark but ( IMO ) not enough to warrant a first team place. I’m not a Xahaka lover either but to be fair to him I thought he had a good game when he came on.
Smith Rowe and Saka are undoubtedly talented, and let’s hope we get some decent players in to support them long term.
Good article Dan and especially the thoughts on Willock and Nelson. I feel these two players should have been out on loan at clubs where they would get regular game time and then assessed at the end of the season. Willock is just not up to Premier league level, and I feel never will be, especially at a club with high ambitions. Nelson has everything, but very rarely shows it, and how much longer will he be given?
In my mind, they are never going to be of the quality we need. Saka and ESR are a million miles ahead of these two in terms of ability. If Arteta cannot see this then something is wrong somewhere. I would’ve very surprised if both ate at the Club next season. We have other youth players ready to come through so shy hold back their potential with two players who are proving they are simply not good enough
lets not conclude on Willock, Ramsey was like that until he kept playing for us consistently to reach the height he is
Moral lesson is that those players that started are not our first 11
Smith-Rowe has been a revelation so far. Him and Saka are carrying the club on their shoulders.
Lacazette has been sparked up by their energy.
Good thing Arteta now know his best 11.
I think these players should have had been out on loan
We have plenty of players, just not plenty of top quality players or at least good enough to propel us to fight for the title
Willock is nowhere near as constant as Ramsey and Ramsey’s main issue was consistency. I feel we should be looking to sell both Willock and Niles as we could fetch £20 million each for them. The Nelson issue is tougher as Pepe and Willian needs to go first and we cant sell all our wingers at once.
Arteta has his favourates otherwise I can’t understand why Soares who we don’t need plays while AMN is on the bench
Why did we buy Soares and gave him a 4 year contract and complain about money
Going out on loan to may be a Championship club can still improve Reiss Nelson, but if I can remember quite well Willock has been playing cup games since the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s era, so I don’t think he has any improvement in him necessary for a top club. He should be allowed to go along side Nketiah.
I am so sad for the injury to Martinelli. That boy is too talented to be constantly injured.
Aubameyang now has an opportunity to get his goal scoring form from the left wing.
On Thursday. I would like to see this line up.
Lacazette.
Aubameyang. Smith-Rowe. Saka.
Xhaka. Ceballos.
Tierney. Mari. Holding. Bellerin.
Leno.
Good article Dan.Willock and Nelson certainly did not produce the goods yesterday ,but as Declan alluded to Nelson is far more effective as a natural right winger, just as Pepe, would I am sure, be more effective on the left.If Guendousi is recalled Willock should be loaned out if at all possible.In view of the latest injury to Martinelli, Nelson should stay as back up.As for Willian, the less said, the better.If AMN does not start against Palace ,he is entirely justified in putting in a written transfer request.He really does not deserve to be treated as a standby in a season when he has won full international status.
We’ve already known who’s winning us the games and Arsenal had better not change the winning team