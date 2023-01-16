Newcastle working hard to beat Arsenal to a Spanish teenager

Ivan Fresneda is causing a frenzy in the transfer market as he develops into one of the finest young right-backs in Europe.

The Spaniard plays for Real Valladolid in La Liga, but it is only a matter of time before he changes clubs.

The 18-year-old has been superb this term and delivers performances that make observers think he is a veteran.

Arsenal wants to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad and the Gunners know it will be tough to win the race for the full-back’s signature.

They are not the only interested party, with The Daily Mail revealing Newcastle United also has a strong interest in his signature.

The report reveals the Magpies watched him against Real Madrid not so long ago and are readying an offer for his signature.

Newcastle is now in a position to spend big in the transfer market and they will do what they can to beat other suitors to a player.

Eddie Howe is doing a superb job for the EPL side and that could convince Fresneda that he will get playing chances at a top club if he moves to the North East.

If he is a key target for Arsenal, they must act fast to add him to their squad as soon as possible.

