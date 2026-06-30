Newcastle worries that Guimaraes could copy Isak as Arsenal persist

Arsenal continue their interest in Bruno Guimaraes despite Newcastle United rejecting their opening bid and maintaining that the midfielder is not for sale.

The Gunners view Guimaraes as their priority midfield target and remain hopeful of striking an agreement in the coming days as they aim to strengthen their squad following last season’s success. Newcastle, however, regard the Brazilian as a key figure and is unwilling to sanction his departure, particularly given his role as captain and central influence in midfield.

Arsenal’s determination continues in midfield pursuit

Guimaraes has developed into one of the most highly regarded midfielders in Europe, and concerns over Newcastle’s lack of European football last season have only intensified speculation about his future. Despite this, the club remain firm in their stance and are determined to resist approaches.

The player is understood to be ambitious and naturally interested in competing at the highest level, yet Newcastle’s leadership role and importance within the squad make any potential transfer highly complex. Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle fear a repeat of last summer’s transfer saga involving Alexander Isak when the striker pushed for a move before eventually completing a late switch to Liverpool.

Newcastle United is determined to avoid a repeat scenario

The earlier situation involving Isak is said to have contributed to a disrupted campaign, with the club ultimately failing to maintain consistent momentum throughout the season. Newcastle are determined not to allow a similar scenario to unfold again this summer.

As a result, the club are taking a firm position on Guimaraes and intends to resist any prolonged negotiations or uncertainty. However, Arsenal’s continued interest means pressure could persist as the transfer window progresses.

Newcastle United remain focused on stability within the squad while Arsenal must decide whether to persist with renewed offers or shift attention to alternative midfield targets before the window closes.

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