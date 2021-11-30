Newcastle’s €20M decision could cost Arsenal a transfer target

Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a long time now, but he might join another Premier League club instead.

Todofichajes reported this month that the Dutchman also favours a move to the Emirates.

He has been struggling for playing time at Old Trafford and looks likely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window or next summer.

The same news outlet is now reporting that Newcastle has become his most likely destination.

The magpies have become arguably the richest club in the Premier League after being taken over by new owners.

They will flex their financial muscles soon, and Van de Beek might become the first player that joins them.

His transfer value has since dropped, and the Magpies could sign him for €20M.

Just Arsenal opinion

Arsenal’s current midfield is doing a great job, and Martin Odegaard is even struggling to break into the team.

Van de Beek might also not get playing time at the club if he moves to London.

Mikel Arteta has done well in the transfer market so far, and if he believes the United man fits his system, then Arsenal needs to sign him.