Newly predicted final Premier League standing isn’t good news for Arsenal

The Premier League returns next week and Arsenal will be looking to start with a bang by getting a good result against Manchester City.

The Gunners have been hard at work preparing for their return and although they suffered an upsetting loss in their last friendly game losing 3-2 to Brentford, Mikel Arteta will be confident that his players can end the season well.

The Gunners will restart their campaign with a number of away games and the results they get from those games would determine if there is hope for them finishing inside a European place or not.

There have been several predictions about how this campaign may finish and the latest prediction comes from Sun Sport after they teamed up with a supercomputer from Sportradar, one of the biggest sports data provider.

The final table featured some predictable outcomes like Liverpool winning the Premier League and struggling Norwich City getting relegated, however, it wasn’t also good news for Arsenal.

The Gunners are fighting to end this season in a European place, but their prediction sees the Gunners fall short of their European ambitions as Arteta’s side finishes the campaign 9th on the league table with 52 points.

Tottenham also miss out and according to the prediction they finish on the same amount of points as Arsenal.