Newly-promoted club makes Nketiah an important summer target

This could be Eddie Nketiah’s last season at Arsenal as he struggles to get game time at the Emirates.
The Englishman wants to remain with the group, but he has lost Mikel Arteta’s trust, who now prefers to start Kai Havertz in a false nine role instead of Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus.
The striker has maintained that he wants to stay and fight for his spot at the Emirates, but it is hard to see him achieving this as Arsenal might sign a new striker in the summer.
The Gunners believe they need a lethal frontman, and that does not describe Nketiah. However, he may not struggle to find a new home.
A report from Team Talk claims that newly-promoted Ipswich Town is interested in Nketiah ahead of their return to the top flight.
They are expected to invest in new players, and Nketiah could be one of their signings when the next season begins.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah is fighting a losing battle if he wants to remain on the books of Arsenal because he clearly is not good enough for our current team.
If he is serious about building a career for himself, he must consider the offer from Ipswich because it will offer him greater game time.
I wish Nketiah success, but he will not find it at Arsenal.
A permanent move elsewhere would be what he needs; out of the spotlight, away from the big club expectations, so he can develop further.
He has not gone to the next level, or any level quite frankly over the last 5 years at Arsenal.
He needs to play to improve, but he has not been good enough to play regularly, hence a move suits him best.
Can’t add anything to that Durand. He has blown hot and cold and needs to move to enjoy his career
Eddie can leave for £30m+ to Ipswich, newly promoted and need a Premier league striker with experince and best for Eddie as he needs game time on a weekly basis.
Looks like we are moving on from Thomas and extending Jorginhos contract which I think is a mistake. He needs to stay another year, Sell Lokonga for £25m or so. Elneny will be leaving on a free so will be space.
Taveres £15m, Teirney £15m & Zink £40m can add to the £50m or so above, also Ramsdale if he decided he doesn’t want to sit on the bench all next season which could be a nice chunk of money but the problem is replacing him.
Vieira, Smithrowe, Jesus & Nelsons futures all up for debate atm.
Alot of movement this summer in and out.
This “could be Nketiahs last season at Arsenal”!!
No could be about it, but a STONE COLD CERTAINTY!!