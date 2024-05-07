Newly-promoted club makes Nketiah an important summer target

This could be Eddie Nketiah’s last season at Arsenal as he struggles to get game time at the Emirates.

The Englishman wants to remain with the group, but he has lost Mikel Arteta’s trust, who now prefers to start Kai Havertz in a false nine role instead of Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus.

The striker has maintained that he wants to stay and fight for his spot at the Emirates, but it is hard to see him achieving this as Arsenal might sign a new striker in the summer.

The Gunners believe they need a lethal frontman, and that does not describe Nketiah. However, he may not struggle to find a new home.

A report from Team Talk claims that newly-promoted Ipswich Town is interested in Nketiah ahead of their return to the top flight.

They are expected to invest in new players, and Nketiah could be one of their signings when the next season begins.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is fighting a losing battle if he wants to remain on the books of Arsenal because he clearly is not good enough for our current team.

If he is serious about building a career for himself, he must consider the offer from Ipswich because it will offer him greater game time.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.