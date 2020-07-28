Newly promoted Leeds United want Arsenal striker target

Leeds United are interested in signing Arsenal’s striker target, Jonathan David, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Canadian forward was in blistering goal-scoring form for Gent this season, and it looks likely to be his last season with the Belgians.

He scored 23 goals for them before the Belgian league season was curtailed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as reported by the Metro and a number of other European teams this season, and Leeds have been added to that list.

He was close to a move to the French side, Lille, but it seems that Gent has been angered by the approach of the Ligue 1 outfit and their Chairman has suggested that they have ended negotiations with Lille and they will now turn to his other suitors and he named Leeds as one of them.

“I have expressed my annoyance that contact has been made with Lille behind our back,” Gent chairman Ivan De Witte told De Zondag.

“They have made a transfer impossible because of that, it is a bridge too far. Contacts were stopped this week, but other clubs are still interested, with much better proposals even, including Leeds.”

Jonathan is targeted by the Gunners as a replacement if either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette should they leave the Arsenal.