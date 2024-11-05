News of Edu leaving Arsenal is a distraction that we don’t need at the moment

It’s no secret that Arsenal are going through a rough period on the pitch, in the Premier League especially where we have failed to register a win in the last three games. This has been as result of many different factors as well as a fair few mistakes from Mikel Arteta himself.
Injuries, suspensions and outright bad form are just a few of the factors contributing to our slump in recent weeks Confidence will definitely be on a downward spiral at the moment.
It will require a lot of work from Arteta and his backroom staff to be able to properly equip this group of players with confidence and motivation to get back to winning ways in the League.
With this said, the news of Edu leaving will bring a very unwanted distraction to the squad.
News of the Brazilian’s departure has been doing the rounds ever since it was first revealed by Mail Sport on Monday morning that the Brazilian is set to leave the Arsenal.
The reasons for his departure are yet to be revealed which will probably do in the coming days and weeks however he has already been linked with another job in the Premier League, with this being a role within Evangelos Marinakis’ group of clubs that consists of Nottingham Forest, Olympiakos and Rio Ave.
This was and still is a shocking revelation that might just destabilise Arteta and the players further. The noise that is being generated from the news of his departure is certainly something that Arteta wouldn’t want to contend with in the press conferences, especially as he goes in search of ideas for bringing us back in form.
True, but the players at least shouldn’t let it affect them or their performance. They are highly paid professionals.
Arteta’s focus will probably have been distracted (dealing with the media etc.) as the article suggests. There’s not much that can be done about that as long as the story remains “news” though.
There’s scant information about the reasons for the departure yet, although something will probably leak out – there are few secrets kept for long in football. One report suggested that Edu’s departure was because he held ‘opposing positions to other leading figures at Arsenal about the next steps for the development of Arsenal’.
If so, then that’s a pretty serious state of affairs which could impact on Arteta’s thinking regarding transfers, given how close Edu and he apparently were about that. So, there’s a possibility at least that Edu’s going could become more than a “distraction” at some time in the future.
I did not see this one coming…
ME TOO BUT WE JUST HAVE TO ACCEPT THE FAVT AND LET GO THE PAST ONLY MOVING ON AND WITH MORE SPEED
Edu Gasper has made up his mind to leave us for another new employment job. And therefore so be it.
Arsenal will move on from his leaving them, and they will appoint another top football person as the new Sporting Director for the,club to start overseeing the affairs of the club as Sporting Ding Director in a different direction. To that which Edu is leaving behind.
At The Arsenal, new players and come and players and staff go. But The Arsenal remains as ever.
So therefore, i don’t see Arteta and the Gunners getting distracted because Edu has decided to vacate from counting with the club as their Sporting Director.
If at all anything, Arsenal should see his leaving them as a challenge to recover from the slum that they’ve fallen into in the Epl. And make haste to beat Chelsea at the Bridge on Sunday unfailingly. After they MUST have beaten Inter’ in Italy in the Ucl tomorro’s night..
Edu is just a showman who can’t sell players and relies on his dubious friends/agents, Mendes and Kia Joorbchan to buy players expensively for Arsenal. The guy was pictured on a yacht with sacked Sanhelli and Joorbchan holidaying, may be sharing a booty.
He,s a good riddance and needs someone who can operate smoothly behind the scene like Dein did.
He’s always in the public domain promoting himself; very unArsenal behaviour.
I think his departure could be a positive thing. Maybe it’s my persecution against Brazilian directors or technicians (I’m Brazilian). With the exception of Jesus, it seems that he focuses on players who have ties to Corinthians. Since he didn’t get Moscardo I’ve been thinking, he can’t sign talent from his own country if there’s minimal competition for the player. Endrik, Estevão (that’s a big loss), Moscardo… I want him to do well, but it might be better for us who imagine this way out.
Arsenal should take the leaving of Edu in stride and sign the former Chelsea sporting director Marina Granovskaia.
A woman at the head for the first time, meticulous and smart, she could prove just what the doctor ordered for Arsenal and their constant transfer losses.