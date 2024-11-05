News of Edu leaving Arsenal is a distraction that we don’t need at the moment

It’s no secret that Arsenal are going through a rough period on the pitch, in the Premier League especially where we have failed to register a win in the last three games. This has been as result of many different factors as well as a fair few mistakes from Mikel Arteta himself.

Injuries, suspensions and outright bad form are just a few of the factors contributing to our slump in recent weeks Confidence will definitely be on a downward spiral at the moment.

It will require a lot of work from Arteta and his backroom staff to be able to properly equip this group of players with confidence and motivation to get back to winning ways in the League.

With this said, the news of Edu leaving will bring a very unwanted distraction to the squad.

News of the Brazilian’s departure has been doing the rounds ever since it was first revealed by Mail Sport on Monday morning that the Brazilian is set to leave the Arsenal.

The reasons for his departure are yet to be revealed which will probably do in the coming days and weeks however he has already been linked with another job in the Premier League, with this being a role within Evangelos Marinakis’ group of clubs that consists of Nottingham Forest, Olympiakos and Rio Ave.

This was and still is a shocking revelation that might just destabilise Arteta and the players further. The noise that is being generated from the news of his departure is certainly something that Arteta wouldn’t want to contend with in the press conferences, especially as he goes in search of ideas for bringing us back in form.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

