Newspaper does FIFA simulation of the FA cup final and the victors wins 2-1

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on the 1st of August with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to win their 14th FA Cup trophy.

The Gunners have a lot at stake in that game, as they need to win the competition before they can qualify for the Europa League next season.

There have been predictions about the game as normal, but one simulation with the FIFA 20 game will have delighted Arsenal’s fans.

Sun Sports has just revealed that a simulated game between the Gunners and the Blues ends in a 2-1 win for Mikel Arteta’s men, with Reiss Nelson emerging as the hero in extra time.

Nelson has become an important part of the Arsenal team this season, playing an important role as Arsenal earned a 2-1 win over Liverpool just before the end of this season.

In the simulated game, he will be substituted in after not starting the game and he will earn the Gunners a 2-1 comeback against the team that they faced in their last FA Cup final in 2017.