‘Next level’ – Former PL star excited by potential Arsenal signing

Clinton Morrison has claimed that Arsenal signing players of the ‘ilk and class’ of Raphinha will take them ‘to the next level’ as they look to build their squad ahead of the new season.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Champions League on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign, meaning it is a return to the Europa League after a year without any form of European football.

As they look to continue to progress into a team that will continually threaten for the CL places, and eventually hope to challenge for the title.

With us currently linked with a move to sign Brazilian forward Raphinha, Morrison has backed the idea of adding him to their squad, claiming he would take them ‘to the next level’.

“Raphinha would be a hell of a signing,” Morrison told BBC Radio 5L (via HITC). “If Arsenal can pull off that signing, then they will be in contention to finish in that top-four.

“We know the struggles they had up top last season. They only had young Nketiah scoring the goals.

“But if you add players of that ilk and class, then it would take Arsenal to the next level.”

Raphinha is definitely a top player, but my worry is that our pursuit to land him could well affect our striker bid. We should be prioritising the right man to lead our attack next season to plug the blatantly obvious hole in our squad, but he would certainly be a big player if we was to get his signing over the line.

Unfortunately I feel like this saga could roll on for some time, with him claimed to have agreed personal terms over a move to Barcelona earlier in the year, and while their efforts may fall apart for financial reasons, I don’t see any club sealing his signing before the start of the season.

How do you guys rate our chances of signing the Leeds star this summer? Will we be ready to take full advantage if Barca are unable to find the money?

Patrick

