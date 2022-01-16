‘Next level’ – Pundit claims potential Arsenal signing would be a real coup

Paddy Kenny has claimed that Dusan Vlahovic’s signing from Fiorentina would be a ‘massive statement’ from Arsenal if they could complete the deal.

The Gunners have huge question marks over the futures of all three senior strikers at present, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both out of contract come the summer, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is currently away at the AFCON with Gabon, has recently been reported to have potential heart issues, while he had already been exiled from the playing squad in north London for the previous month regardless.

With all the above a cause for concern, a striker simply has to be a huge priority, if not now then even more-so in the summer, but waiting will surely just leave us even less power in negotiations, and we could well be held to ransom by one of our current trio.

There has been plenty of talk of late that we are closing in on a potential deal with La Viola for their young goalscorer Vlahovic, who found the back of the net more times in 2021 than Erling Haaland did, and former Premier League goalkeeper Kenny believes he would take Arsenal to ‘that next level’.

“He’s only 21, and for club and country, he has one in two, I mean, wow,” Kenny told the Football Insider.

“It would be one hell of a statement. It would be a massive statement for them.

“Arsenal have really picked up this season and putting a striker like that in the team might take them to that next level.

“I think they have been looking a bit toothless in front of goal at times.

“They are missing that top-quality striker that the other big six teams have.

“If they get this guy, and I think they can, it would be a massive, massive signing for them.

“He looks deadly and if he’s scoring that many goals in Italy there is a good chance he can do it in England as well.”

I’ve said for a while now that I believe that the 21 year-old is the real deal, and that he would be top of my priority list if we could have our pick of the options, but I’m not letting myself get ahead and believe that we are close to this one.

It could well be seen as a risk for him to come to England, and the fact that we are far from guaranteed to qualify for Champions League football for next season could be a big put off, but if he does believe in himself as he should, he should also believe that arriving while we are where we are, he should assure of us that place in the top four.

Patrick