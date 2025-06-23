Next month expected to be more serious for one Arsenal transfer

Arsenal remain in active discussions regarding their move for Benjamin Sesko as the Gunners look to reinforce their squad with a reliable goalscorer. The Slovenian striker has been identified as one of their key summer targets, with the club viewing him as a potential solution to their ongoing problems in front of goal.

Mikel Arteta’s team have made considerable efforts to position themselves as serious contenders for Sesko’s signature. They are widely reported to be among the frontrunners, reflecting their sustained interest and planning. However, the negotiations have not progressed as smoothly or swiftly as initially expected.

Delays Emerge Over Contract Terms

Although Arsenal is working hard to finalise the move, it has encountered difficulties in reaching an agreement on personal terms. These unresolved matters have held up the deal and contributed to the slower pace of negotiations. Despite the lack of immediate progress, the atmosphere among all involved parties remains respectful, with a shared understanding that everyone still wants the transfer to proceed, even if it may not be completed this month.

As cited by The Times, the Gunners could opt to wait until next month to accelerate discussions, as the club is unwilling to rush into a decision or pay more than is appropriate to secure the player’s services.

Fans Urge Swift Conclusion to the Deal

Supporters remain hopeful that the club will complete the signing of Sesko as soon as possible. Many believe he would bring much-needed quality to the forward line and should be integrated into the squad promptly to prepare for the new season. There is also an expectation from some quarters that Sesko himself should show a genuine desire to join by making certain compromises if necessary.

While the deal is not yet finalised, Arsenal’s commitment to pursuing the transfer suggests that they remain focused on securing the player. The coming weeks may prove decisive as they look to overcome the final hurdles and strengthen their squad.

