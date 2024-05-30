Next season Arsenal need to try harder to win any trophy, even the League Cup

Arsenal have really stepped up their game in the past two seasons under Arteta. They’re demolishing most of their opponents while competing for the top spot in the league.

However, it’s been a bit of a struggle for them in the past two seasons when it comes to domestic league cups like the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup. They haven’t been able to perform well in those competitions. Last season (the 2023–24 season), the Gunners were pretty dominant against their opponents in the league and even the Champions League,

However, they struggled when it came to domestic cup games. I get that they were all focused on winning the league and the Champions League, but can they also consider competing for the minor trophies?

I don’t know about you, but personally, I feel that Arteta should focus on prioritizing the FA or Carabao Cup next season, as well as the big trophies. It should be all about winning silverware, and reaching a cup final should be the minimum goal for our Gunners. Some people think that if Arsenal can just win one trophy, they might start collecting silverware like it’s no big deal. No matter how much we root for Arsenal to dominate English football, it’s hard to see them achieving that if they can’t secure the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Our Gunners have consistently excelled in the FA Cup, having won it 14 times, a record they should strive to surpass.

What if Arsenal completely dominates next season, winning all three domestic titles and leaving their English rivals in the dust? It’s hard to deny that Arteta and his team would firmly establish themselves as the new force in English football.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…