Next season in Phase 5, Arteta and Arsenal will complete their rise to the top

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s project for Arsenal was in the fourth out of five phases last year, and these are the gains we made:
The top players chose Arsenal because they believed in coach Mikel Arteta.
Declan Rice was determined not to join Manchester City or Bayern Munich with Arsenal in his transfer race because he believed in coach Mikel Arteta’s plan for him.
Kai Havertz declined to return to Germany and join Bayern Munich or move to Spain and join Real Madrid because he was completely convinced by coach Mikel Arteta.
Jurrien Timber, a highly regarded Eredivisie defender, turned down offers from other clubs like Manchester United because he believed coach Mikel Arteta would help him reach his full potential.
Ethan Nwaneri, the next outstanding English prospect, decided to dedicate his future to Arsenal despite receiving interest from a number of large clubs, including Chelsea.
After falling behind early in the 2022–23 title race, our Gunners last season improved; they carried the title battle to the final day of the season, losing by only two points. Arsenal also participated in the Champions League for the first time under Arteta last season, and they did reach the quarterfinals, though they lost the quarterfinal to Bayern Munich by a single goal in a game that, with more precision, would have advanced us to the semi-finals.
Ultimately, with better-quality stars infused into the club, Arsenal may be better placed next season, allowing them to perform at their peak and ushering the project into phase 5.
In phase 5, there is much to look forward to, such as winning the league and competing for Champions League football as the club re-establishes itself as a European powerhouse.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Smirk!
Arsenal really need to go one better by winning a big trophy – the Premier League or the Champions League. Another “nearly-only” season could signal the start of a downward slide as star players begin to cast glances at the exit door.
With the potential purchase of Raya, Arteta would’ve spent £601.11M. I’ll explain why arsenal will potentially only spend £120M-£150M this summer with a bunch of sales. Arsenal do have money but if you have basic understanding of the accounting side of football then you’ll understand what I mean. Arsenal’s 2year previous year losses come together at £97.6M only £7.4M from PSR breaching. In recent reports Reiss, ESR, & Nketiah have been put on for sale + Patino doesn’t want to play for arsenal next season and Biereth is unlikely to play so to calculate the fees we’ll get for them go to football observatory as it’s a website that judge’s players market value based on science. All of that combined comes roughly to £73M and thanks to Swiss ramble for Arsenal’s financial accounts you subtract the easiest form of profit of the players by 2 year’s total loss cause we want to know how much arsenal can spend split into amortization which is roughly £24.2M. Then multiple by 5 to get the budget cause most player contracts are 5 years which is £121M. In amortization you add the transfer fee + wage fee then divide by 5 to get the value Arsenal will put in their accounts. So if arsenal were to sign Isak they would not only go over the losses in the accounts but they’d be short of a CM & RW. There Arsenal need to be smart this window and also explains why they didn’t sign and haven’t signed Raya yet cause the financial year for football clubs end on June 30. £27M+(85,000*4*12[to get his yearly pay])=£31.08M/5= £6.216M which is £1.184M below PSR which is risky