Next stop Zinchenko – Arsenal plans to hand a new deal to Ukrainian

Arsenal is demonstrating a commitment to retaining their key players by extending contracts for several key individuals, including William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, and Martin Odegaard.

According to Football Insider, the next player in line for a new contract at Arsenal is Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian full-back has become a vital part of the team since his arrival at the Emirates and even displaced Kieran Tierney.

Zinchenko’s playing style is well-suited to Mikel Arteta’s system, and the club recognises his value to the team. Arsenal is eager to secure his services for an extended period and understands the risk of losing him to another club if he were to run down his current contract.

As a result, the report suggests that Arsenal is prepared to offer Zinchenko a new contract with an increased salary that reflects his importance and contribution to the team’s success. This move underscores Arsenal’s determination to build a competitive and stable squad for the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping our players happy is a good step towards ensuring they always perform at their best.

Zinchenko is one of our key squad members and deserves a new deal to show how much we value his contribution to the team.

We expect him to also stay, which should make talks about an extension as smooth as possible.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arsenal’s excellent win over PSV and the goalkeeper conundrum….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…