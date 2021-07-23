‘Next target’ – Fabrizio Romano tips Arsenal to give up on 23 year-old and seek alternatives

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal will not be waiting ‘forever’ for Sassuolo and Manuel Locatelli to agree to the transfer, and will be moving onto new targets in the near future.

The Gunners are claimed to have made two offers to sign the 23 year-old, with Tancredi Palmer(via TribalFootball) recently confirming our most recent offer, but it is almost common knowledge that their target has a clear preference to join Juventus.

The Old Lady are also believed to be keen on signing the Italy international, but are playing hardball over the transfer fee, while we appear to be waiting in the wings for their negotiations to break down.

Juve are known to be under some sort of financial restraints, so it wouldn’t be a huge shock if they did struggle to get the deal over the line, which could well play into our hands, but we’ve so far been working on wrapping up much of our transfer activity quickly in hope of being fully prepared for the new season, and Fabrizio Romano insists that we wont be waiting around forever for Locatelli.

“I think Arsenal are not waiting forever for Locatelli,” Romano told the Don Robbie YouTube channel. They will wait for maybe some days, some weeks and then they will move to the next target.”

