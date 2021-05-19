Nice Arsenal makes the fewest fouls among teams in Europe’s top five leagues

Arsenal has had a poor campaign this season with Mikel Arteta leading a team that is so inconsistent that we can hardly trust them to beat any opponent.

The Gunners had started this campaign in fine fashion and their fans had been hopeful that they would build on winning the FA Cup last season.

They also won the Community Shield at the start to show that they are serious about having a good 2020/2021 season.

They started well, but faltered along the way and have spent much of the campaign in mid-table.

They have struggled to score goals even though they have some of the best strikers in the league.

But a new revelation shows that Arsenal is even worse when it comes to attempts to win the ball back.

Interestingly, Arsenal has had a number of red cards in this campaign, yet it has been revealed that they have made the least fouls by any team in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

CIES Observatory has crunched some stats behind the Gunners’ season and it shows that Arteta’s team has been too nice to their opponents.

The report reveals that the Gunners averages a foul every 10 minutes and 44 seconds, which is the lowest among teams in England, Spain, France, Italy and Germany.