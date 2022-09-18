“Nice kick about with the boys,” Arsenal man reacts to beating Brentford

Gabriel Magalhaes enjoyed Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford this afternoon, and he couldn’t hide his delight at it.

The defender was an important contributor as Arsenal bounced back from their 2-1 loss at Manchester United in their last league game.

The result means Mikel Arteta’s side remains at the top of the Premier League table, and they will be its leaders until next month.

The game with Brentford was a very physical one, but the Gunners showed they were up for the battle and earned all the points.

When both clubs met at this ground at the start of last season, the Bees stung Arteta’s men. Ivan Toney made a new famous tweet after the game.

Following Arsenal’s win this afternoon, Gabriel copied the new England international.

He tweeted: “Nice kick about with the boys.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That win was the perfect way to go into the international break, and we will return much better.

Brentford is a physical team, and they have been in fine form this season.

Beating them with a clean sheet means we have a good mentality now, and it will take us far.

Hopefully, none of the boys would be injured during the break.