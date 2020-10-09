Nicklas Bendtner discusses his famous on-field row with Emmanuel Adebayor

Nicklas Bendtner is one of the most colourful characters that has played for Arsenal and the Dane was never far from controversy during his time as a Gunner.

He recently recalled one of the most famous rows between teammates that has ever happened at Arsenal.

In 2008, Arsenal endure a frustrating game against local rivals, Tottenham and tensions boiled over between the two strikers after Emmanuel Adebayor had been sent in to the game.

Bendtner told Arsenal’s ‘In Lockdown’ podcast that he got along well with some of his teammates, but not Adebayor.

Recalling the incident, he claimed that the ball had not been passed to Adebayor and the Togolese striker squared up to him and they had an exchange of words.

Adebayor headbutted him and pushed him away as things continued, they were both separated by William Gallas.

He claimed that it upset him because it was already a terrible day for them as a team because they lost the game. Both players never talked about it and they were fined by the club.

“He’s not really my cup of tea,” Bendtner said. “I got on with most people in the team and made some really good friends, but me and him? Probably not so much.

“I remember him being substituted on and I think there was a key moment where I don’t think the ball had been passed to him. There was a heated exchange of words where a lot was said between us, and then we squared up to each other.

“Then he sort of push headbutted me, so he sort of pushed me away while headbutting me on the nose. Then Gallas came in, split us up and took us apart.

“I was very upset. I mean, we had such a poor performance, I think we lost 5-1. I was disappointed enough with myself and the team about the performance we gave, so that [incident] obviously didn’t do anything to help.

“We tried to talk to it through in the dressing room but not so much words… more something else. Then we got separated and called into the boss’ office the next day. We got fined and that was the end of it. We didn’t really have any encounters at all from that moment.

“We never tried to patch things up,” he added. “We learned to have the respect for the club and the team. That we would be on the same team, we would give everything when we were on the pitch together, but we wouldn’t be friends.

“It’s not like if he was through on goal I wouldn’t pass the ball to him, that would never have been an effect from my point of view. I would always have passed in the greater good. We sort of just learned to play having it the way we had it, with the respect and understanding of the group.”