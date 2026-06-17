Nico Paz makes a decision on his future that is not good for Arsenal

Nico Paz is one of the players Arsenal have been monitoring following his outstanding performances at Como, where he has established himself as the team’s main figure. Despite his progress in Italy, Real Madrid still retain a buy-back clause in his contract, giving the Spanish club significant influence over his future.

The midfielder was developed at Real Madrid before moving to Como to work under Cesc Fabregas. Since making the switch, he has developed rapidly and become one of the most impressive young players in the Italian top flight.

Arsenal Interest in Paz

Paz has showcased his quality in several matches since arriving in Italy, attracting interest from Arsenal as a result of his consistent displays. His performances have highlighted his technical ability and maturity, making him an appealing option for clubs seeking to strengthen their midfield options.

Real Madrid have continued to monitor his progress closely and have considered bringing him back by activating the buy-back clause included in his deal. For some time, a return to the Spanish club was believed to be his primary objective.

Midfielder Prefers Como Stay

According to Fichajes, Paz has informed Real Madrid that he does not want to return this summer. While that development could be viewed as positive news for Arsenal, the report adds that the midfielder’s preference is to remain at Como and continue his development after helping the club qualify for the Champions League.

He believes staying in his current environment will provide the best opportunity for continued growth and regular football. At Como, he remains a central figure in the team and enjoys a prominent role that may not be guaranteed elsewhere.

The report further suggests that Paz is reluctant to move to a club where he could struggle for game time, a situation that could potentially arise at either Arsenal or Real Madrid. Maintaining consistent involvement on the pitch appears to be a key factor in his decision-making process.

As things stand, Arsenal may find it difficult to persuade him to make the move. Although he is not interested in returning to Madrid this summer, he still reportedly views the Spanish club as his long-term destination when the time eventually comes to leave Como.

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