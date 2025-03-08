Nico Williams breaks silence on snubbing Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal was one of the clubs interested in signing Nico Williams at the start of this season, following his impressive performances that helped Spain win Euro 2024. The Gunners have been tracking the winger for some time, but his standout display at the Euros further increased their desire to add him to their squad.

Mikel Arteta, a long-time admirer of Williams, was keen to bring him into the team for this campaign. Barcelona was another club that made a strong push to sign the winger, but Williams ultimately chose to remain at Athletic Bilbao for another season. This decision came as a surprise to many, considering the size of the clubs interested in him compared to Bilbao.

However, Williams is content with his current situation, and there is even a possibility that he could spend his entire career at Bilbao, much like his older brother, who has been with the club for several years.

When asked about his decision to stay at Bilbao despite the interest from top clubs, Williams explained, as quoted by Goal:

“This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible. This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy, and I’m trying to do my best.”

Williams is undoubtedly a talented player, and should the opportunity arise, adding him to the squad would undoubtedly be a great move for Arsenal. His loyalty and happiness at Bilbao are clear, but if he ever decides to move, the Gunners would surely benefit from his quality and potential.