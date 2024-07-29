Nico Williams has made a decision on his future after keeping Arsenal waiting

Nico Williams is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, who are waiting for him to decide whether to leave or stay at Athletic Bilbao.

He was a standout performer for Spain at Euro 2024, and several clubs want him to join their squad this summer.

Arsenal has been following him for several months, and the Gunners will fight for his signature if he decides to leave. However, it seems a decision about his future was made some time ago.

A report in Sport claims the winger has already decided where he will play next season, and Arsenal’s pursuit might be in vain.

The report claims Williams promised his brother Inaki that he would spend one more season at Bilbao so they could play another campaign together before he considers leaving the club.

He remains on holiday, but this report clearly suggests that the attacker will stay with his current club this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is one of the best wingers on the continent now, but signing him would be tough.

However, we remain financially healthy, which puts us in a position to land him if there is any chance he will change clubs.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…