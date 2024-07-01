Nico Williams proves he should be Arsenal’s top target after amazing performance against Georgia

Nico Williams to Arsenal: I don’t know about you, but I suddenly (after watching the Gergia versus Spain game) feel like that’s a transfer move Arsenal needs to complete. When we discussed this transfer not long ago, I harboured doubts due to reports indicating that the player’s sole desire was to join Barcelona. Even if our efforts to convince him to join succeeded, his wage demands were considered excessively high.

However, while playing on Europe’s biggest stage of international football, the European Championship, Williams has consistently silenced naysayers with his high-quality performances.

You can’t talk about this year’s Euros without mentioning the deadly Spanish wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Williams delivered another headline-grabbing performance on Sunday night, guiding Spain to a 4-1 comeback victory over Georgia to book Spain’s spot in the quarterfinals.

Aside from a goal and an assist, Williams’ game stats versus Georgia are as follows:

Nico Williams’ game by numbers vs. Georgia:

100% pass accuracy (46/46)

10 touches in opp. box

8 crosses

4 chances created

4 shots

4 duels won

3 take-ons completed

2 shots on target

1 goal

1 assist

Nico Williams is the winger you’d love to have on your squad. When he gets going, he’s so direct and fearless. He has a release clause of around £47 million, but I would literally break the bank to have him at Arsenal. What do you think?

Daniel O

