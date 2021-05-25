Nicolas Pepe emerges as Player of the Month nominee

Nicolas Pepe has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award for May.

Pepe joined the Gunners in 2019 from Lille as the club looked for a goal-scoring winger.

His first season didn’t meet expectations and he was expected to do better in this campaign.

He has, however, continue to struggle to be consistent and was even out of the team for some games earlier.

Mikel Arteta preferred to use other players, as he hoped the Ivorian would get better.

Pepe has shown flashes of his brilliance all through the campaign and he was a little more consistent in May.

The former Lille man scored five goals in four starts in the month to help Arsenal end the campaign well.

The Gunners had hoped to end it inside the top seven, but Tottenham pipped them to the seventh position at the end of the season after beating Leicester City on Sunday.

According to 90mins, Pepe is nominated alongside the likes of Alisson Becker, Aaron Ramsdale and Christian Benteke who all had a good final month of the season.

Arsenal’s fans will hope Pepe will keep his form at the start of next season when they hope to break back into the top four in the absence of European football.