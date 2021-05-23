Nicolas Pepe fires Arsenal to victory but Spurs spoil the party

Arsenal secured the win against Brighton this evening, but there is little room to celebrate as Tottenham came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2.
The Gunners started the game off slowly despite a positive line-up being fielded, but it didn’t take long for our side to take control of the possession.
The attacking players were causing all sorts of problems in and around the Seagulls’ playing area, but the finishing wasn’t quite where it should have been.
Rob Sanchez’s blushes were saved by the crossbar twice, but it wasn’t until after the half-time interval that Arsenal finally broke the deadlock.
It was our in-from man Pepe who scored the opener, picking up Calum Chambers pass into the box, before taking just two touches to smash it home.
Before we could recover from the celebrations, the Ivory Coast international had doubled our lead, and it was the same combination with Chambers playing Pepe in behind the defence from just inside the half, and he used the space given by the defender to place his effort out of reach of Sanchez in goal.
The players appeared to have relaxed a little after our second, with both Pepe and Partey trying to go in search of a goal, but it wasn’t to be.
Martin Odegaard got an ovation when he was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli in what appears to be the Norwegian’s final appearance in our famous Red & White, but as the dying minutes were ticking down, we heard that Spurs had not only levelled the scores at 2-2, but gone 3-2 ahead at Leicester.
Nicolas Pepe has firmly dashed his ‘flop’ tag this term, and has earned the right to be considered a regular starter in recent months, and his two goals today.
And I’ve just heard that Gareth Bale has cemented his side’s victory in the 96th minute to close out the win, and deny Arsenal European football for the first time in 25 years.
Patrick
82 CommentsAdd a Comment
Our 72 M winger has massively improved under Arteta’s guidance and tutelage. Almost all our players turned up in the second half, except Aubameyang
I can see why Potter is highly rated. He can instill high confidence into Brighton players and he could be a tough opponent if he goes to Spurs
Bissouma is a good tackler, but I don’t think he’d be a good partner for Partey. Xhaka’s passes to the left side were great and his replacement should possess similar ball distribution skills
Potter is very good. Same with the Fulham manager too but their team makes them seem bad. If Brighton could finish they’d be way higher in the league and if he’s actually going to Spurs that is a worry for me. Bissouma actually has great distribution. If the team is going to operate with 4-2-3-1 then it is not wrong to sign someone like him and pair him with Partey and then use a proper free roaming 10. Its about the perspective. Partey is great with ball at feet and he’s way better than this season suggests. I’m Ghanaian too so I’ve watched him in a proper box to box role for the national team.
Partey was great and Brighton midfielders almost couldn’t touch him. About his new partner, I bet Arteta would try to get Carles Alena or Ivan Ilic
Yeah but if you’re going 4-2-3-1 you need to realize no matter what those in the pivot should be defensively solid. I mean this is the EPL as we know. Bissouma is defensively solid and has great technical ability. If he’s cheap that would be a no brainer and he can even rotate with Partey. What would be interesting this window if we’d sign an AMF and which if so. That will tell us a lot of things.
If Arteta manages this team next season, we wont make top5. It is not rocket science. We need a new manager
@Kev, I agree with your comment on Partey. He’s way better than his performance this season. I think the Arsenal system didn’t favour his style. I am a Ghanaian too.
Cool man. He is a really dominant player when at his best.
I do tend to get these visions and yesterday in a dream I saw Nicolas Pepe score for Arsenal so I’m not shocked he was the only one who scored. Clearly the MOTM today with two great goals. I still have a big problem with his individual game but that’s for another day. I read Joe Willock is the 2nd Newcastle player apart from Alan Shearer to score in 7 consecutive games. The club had better not sell him. They need to put themselves in a position to know if he’s good enough either by giving him proper 1st team chances next season or giving him a full loan. Willock in his last season in the U23’s had double goals and assist as box to box so he is showing his ability and not just some unexpected event. His game is stats inclined. Arsenal should also get Bissouma next season to solidify the midfield and release any free roaming 10. Most clubs don’t have the midfielders in a pivot scoring many goals anyway. On a side note the Leicester vs Spurs match was exciting. Shame it ended that way though.
I also had a problem with Pepe’s ball dispossession in the game, but his finishing skill was fantastic in the last two matches. Willock should compete with Smith-Rowe for the CAM and left midfield positions
Yeah that is Pepe’s problem and why I don’t think he’ll ever be good enough. For me when a player doesn’t have stats to hide behind and their individual game is not good you see people start critiquing them which is why Aubameyang is also heavily criticized because he lacks in several departments as has always been the case even when he was in the running for the golden boot.
Kev, you are just waffling because you are wrong and cant see a good player when you see one. I’d try watching football. 4 goals in two games and Zaha scored how many? Personally i doubt Pepe will lose sleep over kev not appreciating him. Lol
Oh please stop being petty. I called him the MOTM and I believe its not even the first time. Me not being a fan of a player don’t mean I can’t stay honest about them if they play good. Btw I judge players by looking at their individual game and not just stats which is why Auba has never been world class to me because though his numbers are great his game is far from world class. Same with Pepe, the game is not good enough for me.
Why you guys are talking about Pepe or Willock, the thing is we truly need to watch forward and see if we have a future under Arteta or if we need to get a more experienced manager. I can’t understand the sudden change on the overall performance of the team in the last 5 games. Judging from our potential I would give Arteta another year to try and bring us forward, with the addition of 2-3 quality players of course. Personally I’m glad we didn’t get into this Conference League, I believe it’s a total embarrassment for clubs like Arsenal to be playing in this competition and having to travel to all parts in Europe to compete with much lesser teams. Let’s concentrate on the league and see what we can do there next year.
Kev, stop crying, there was a LOL at the end it was in jest. I know i know a good player when i see one.
@Reggie Crying?? haha believe me I’m not. I’m African should even be proud to see him do well but as I always say stats do not tell the whole story. When we lay the stats aside can your game speak for you??I don’t hate him at all and if he’s the MOTM in other matches I’ll keep saying it but for me he falls short on his gameplay meaning he will be exposed with time like Aubameyang. Auba with confidence can still score lots though.
Year in year out Messi tops the charts of the top 5 Europeans league when it comes to dispossession and it has nothing to do with a lack of quality same thing with players like Hazard…the more risks you take the likelier you are to lose possession!
Si, its about what you can actually do to influence a game, however you do it.
Precisely reggie, good ball retention means sweet FA if you only average a goal every 5 or so games or an assist every 9-10 games or have 1 player of the month award in your entire career like zaha.
True that!
HH… where are you??
Have you totted up the scores sue ?
I’ve looked but waiting for some one else to do the dirty work 😂
Had a few beers it just happy we won .
Nothing has changed much. You have outscored us this week at a glance.
Hey I got 3 correct scores of 2-0 including Arsenal. Surely I must have got above 25th?
Sorry Pat but Ernie has outscored you by 1 point and increased the gap by 5 points.
You are in good company though with Arteta for missing out on Europe.
You are still behind me @Admin.
You won, Dan, obviously, so very well done to you and if I’m right HH and I are joint second!! 🍻🍾🏆🎉🥇🥈
I was on 13 points at one point and then Newcastle and West Ham scored again!! 🤪
I think it is correct Sue. I have checked twice now we are tied! A perfect ending! I am happy I didn’t lose the second place I was very afraid of that.
Hello Sue. I have just settled again. Had to go out briefly in the middle of the first half.
Well done to you also, HH. It’s been brilliant!!
Yea I saw the 9points you had sue for the 3 correct scores then they started to come come in for my advantage then Newcastle scored for the only one I got right 👍
It’s been fun but TBh some of the players didn’t play each week ,hopefully next season everybody plays from the outset and it should be fun ,enjoyed this more than actually watching us this season so big ups to Dan because that must be like a part time job for him .
Agreed. One of the things I was looking for on Fridays! A successful first season hoping for even better 2nd.
Some not playing every week or not starting from week 1 does not take anything away from your performance. You have been brilliant! There was a time you had like 50 points gap.
Congratulations to you and Declan and Dunchirado. It has been a tight race (at least from 2nd to 5th).
Congratulations Dan, Sue, HH, Declan and Dunchirado! To be honest the prediction league was the most exciting league among the top European leagues this season😂😂
The closest was La Liga before those catalan losers bottled it😂😂
Thank you Sid. Good luck for next season. Hope to see you up there on top.
Disappointing that Spurs finished above us again, but I honestly think they’ve done us a MASSIVE favour!
Arsenal are pathetic in Europe anyway, so we’re not missing anything, and this now allows to fully focus on the league.
Great end to the season, roll on the Euros!
It’s an underachiever’s trophy. When you think about it the only reason why Europa league is rated is because something is better than nothing. Over the past 20 years when you look at how we’ve qualified for the UCL and got past the round of 16 not winning the Europa can’t really be held against the team but at the same time it’s painful because they don’t have a modern European trophy.
europa league is put on when champions league isn’t on. The quality if Europa League itself is very questionable in the group stages. Imagine that throughout the entire competition. Spurs wont even have Bale or Kane. Not sure who is going to be watching. This conference league is just a strange move from UEFA. Not really sure anybody is going to watch it and wont be surprised if it becomes a defunct competition shortly. First time in a long time there wont be regular midweek games for Arsenal. If Arteta doesnt get a fast start to the season I dont think he lasts past December. The goal of Arsenal is to get back to champions League. I’m not lowering my standards just because Mikel is an amateur and Kroenke’s dont care. Them consistenly not meeting standards of the club wont make me accept our decline.
I didn’t like it when they got rid of the Cup Winners Cup, in favour of just two European competitions, so I don’t mind the Europa Conference. It gives smaller clubs the chance of European competition, and success.
My issue with it, as with the Champions League, is yet again, clubs that fail in the Europa League, then drop down to this Conference.
Maybe its Arsenal’s fault that we’ve always qualified for the UCL at least up until 2017 that we couldn’t win the Europa. I never held it high esteem and will never because of the way you qualify for it.
i’ve never minded the europa league even when we avoided it for the longest time. I think i only held it in lower esteem when the winner didn’t get automatically promoted to UCL. I think that made the competition much more interesting.
ThirdManJW,
You’d probably regret this next season. Imagine not having having European nights on JA, fewer opportunities for our youngsters, I am really gutted.
Having said that, I agree that focusing on the league may do us some good next season, there is absolutely no excuses for Arteta next season.
I get that it’s great for blooding some youngsters, but I just think it does Arteta more a favour than anyone.
Since day one, he’s barely had time to formulate ideas, and find himself as manager given how Covid changed everything, but now he finally has his first ever pre-season as a manager this summer, and now, no mid-week games to deal with.
Like you say, no excuses next season, and we’ll never have a better chance of a top four finish, and dare I say…a crack at the title?
Valid points as usual Thirdman especially your second paragraph. I really want Arteta to succeed. He alongside Edu must get their recruitments spot on this summer.
Personally, I would bring in at LEAST TWO out of Buendia, Aouar, and Fekir, then add Bissoma to any of the two. We need a surgery in that midfield, “litter” the team with creative players and we are good to go!
After that, Arteta needs improvement in some key areas which would be discussed much later.
i’d agree if he arteta used the youngsters more. Saka was effectively a 1st team player, though to your point im sure europa league matches have helped with his development. Still, lack of Balogun being used this season was a big talking point. Willock and Nelson played very little. We were effectively using it to give our 2nd string players more playing time. Not really advancing our youngsters. I do recognize the benefits of the extra games, but i think for where we are, focusing on just the league is maybe what is best for next season.
Arteta had/has a massive blind spot for the youngsters we have at this club. What has disappointed me most is the fact Arteta didn’t go down the route of playing our youth instead of relying on players more “experienced” that has let him down. The fact he hasn’t played more youth is a big minus for me, we have quality under our own roof, that he ignored.
Pepe just needs to run at defenders instead of passing backwards. He needs to do it more frequently next season.
Good Spurs result…. Saved us the embarrassment of playing that terrible conference league or whatever.
Arteta and the boys got no excuse next season. More time for themselves and more time to focus on the league ta let alone to improve massively.
Anything other than that is a failure
Joe Willock abso brilliant and will welcome you back into the midfield to then let Elneny, Torreira, Matteo & Danny boy & Possibly AMN all go, though Niles has something too but Bissouma too good not to be in an Arsenal shirt.
Luiz, Kolansic & Bellerin can all go too and we welcome back Saliba and 2 new wings backs.
Looks like Willian, Eddie and possible Laca could almost be going, I’d add Auba to that list and keep Laca…
Spot on mate, I would keep AMN and Gouendouzi though and also keep Laca for experience. If we could get Auba off the cards it would be the icing on the cake, he’s been awful the whole year with very few exceptions. If he goes, we need another high-calibre player instead, let’s see who we can attract this summer.
Pepe’s decision making in dangerous areas getting much much better. Odegaard moved the ball very well today too. Still, wouldnt splash the cash to get him back and would just move on. Aubameyang, invisible. And he cant say he didn’t get some decent balls sent his way either. Very apparent we need a new striker this summer. Overall there’s not much to say that hasn’t been said already. Very very poor season overall and a campaign to forget. i dont think Arteta will be around past December next season, and I dont expect any miracles during the transfer window so that keeps us at Everton’s level on a good day. Not the best time to be a gooner, but we’ll stick it out.
Pretty much agree word for word RSH 👍
The best I’ve seen us offensively all season but both teams had nothing to play for and potter gave us a lot more space than he usually would .
Good game. I think some of our through passes were really good. I think we should bring Ode back, atleast for another loan if Real agree. He had some really well placed through balls. One thing that might be worrying and MA should work on is our setpiece attacking play, and the tendency to waste wide position advantage with wasteful crosses. Hope KT cuts in more, or chooses a better option about 5 6 times out of 10 that he is in an advanced position. Same with ESR. Also point of correction being that it was Ode with the assist for the second Pepe goal, though with both being blondies, I can see why Patrick may have been confused 😂
Our attacking play has really been bad this for most part this season. There were times you could call us ”Tierney and Hope FC”. Our attacking play lacks cutting edge and also I don’t know but this season our wingers have been very bad when it comes to actually taking on players. 11/12 Gervinho walks into this team
Yes, thats why I thought the numerous through passes and good movement today inspite of a somewhat mid to low block opposition were good. Thats why I think Ode would be better choice as he can create those passes frequently. Also at this stage, I dont want Pepe to run out wide and just run towards the goal if at all possible. Show him Thomas Mueller’s spatial play and coach him to get in good positions. The fullback can create those crosses, let him play more as an inside forward. I feel he can improve more and provide a good source of about 15-25 goal contributions per season this way.
Yeah another year on loan for Odegaard to me is a good move but arguably Arteta’s biggest task next season is raising the confidence of most if not all our players because the squad is too low on confidence. Odegaard is the type who wouldn’t shine in such an environment. Yes, as you imply we are also poor at isolating opposition fullbacks. Our wide movement at times don’t make sense. Its like we are going in the wrong directions. As for Pepe he can dribble but I feels he’s at his best when the team is counter attacking or from recoveries. He doesn’t like flat possession else he does nothing.
Thank God that Totteringham are now doomed to send a team to Godforsaken and unheard of places each Thursday next season, while we get proper time to work, unhindered by a nonsensical competition, on proper full time training. I am genuinely thrilled that we escaped that fate and that Spuds are stuck with it.
Compared to that, the mere trifle of Spuds finishing above us on goal diference is of no consequence to what is important . And that importance in next season is whatever gives us an edge over our rivals, who all have to play far more often than we do.
We will be pleased about this outcome, come next MAY. REALITY!!
Actually Spuds finished a full point above us, not goal difference. WELL WHOOPEEE, I bet they are “thrilled”!
You dont convince me jon, you are in denial.
Reality?!…
Cmon Jon ,not even you can predict the future..
We were so upbeat about Arteta..
See how that turned out..
On the positive note people in these godforsaken places are going to be happy watching a big team like Tottenham playing in their godforsaken stadiums.
I’m sooooooo happy we won. Sad that Spurs won but happy about Pepe
Obviously we haven’t improved under Arteta yet again. 8th yet again
If Arteta remains Manager then I will give 100% backing but he’s not good enough imo
Thank god it’s over, won’t be sorry to see the back of it. No European football though is just sinking in…
Oh well at least I’ve got a few months now of normal blood pressure, no disappointment and nowt to rage about – bliss!!
Well done to Dan for winning the prediction league and I think you may have nicked 2nd off HH. Well done Sue.
Well its 8th then, pretty poor season and cant be glossed over. The Arteta lovers will get him next season on the back of a run of games at the end of the season that changed little and kronk not being fussed about Arsenal being a success. Bad days for Arsenal football club, the decline goes on!
Looking at Spurs goal différence and Season messed up by Kane ans Son injuries, they abobe us deservly as much WE been pourly managed.
Chelsea dis thé job in EPL and Leicester should make it if a UK team wins CL, if zlso wins EL, both being in CL, it should allow 5 teams in CL.
Question, Can we have 8 teams in Europe or limites to 7th.
League Cup being in top 4, Can thèse évents allow 8th spot in EL?
Im so sadden by such. a débâcle’
If Kroenke jeeps Arteta and Edu ; We been a mis table team all year!
Maximum of 7 British teams.
Pepe has REALLY improved!!!
Yeah, he seems more intent on getting in good positions then dribbling and running out wide and I hope he keeps it up next season.
A truly forgettable season..
But of course we did the most Arsenal thing.. Turning up when there’s nothing to play for No more..
We won our last 5 games …conceding 2 goals and scoring 11..
Today was somewhat delicious to watch..
Everything we want to see this team doing ..the did then today..
Showed urgency from the word go.. Brighton were never in the game..
We always seem to finish the season on a high..leading to much hope and optimism for the season ahead..
Our hopes are usually dashed by November..
We seem to be getting better results against the big boys over the last 2 seasons..
Continue on that path and stop unnecessary losses and draws (like against Aston villa, burnley, wolves, crystal palace) and giving there is no European distractions…A cup trophy and Top 4 is the minimum we should achieve next season….HEART-WRENCHING SEASON BUT
COYG!!!…
It’s now clear Brender Rodger isn’t the man we need, anyone who think otherwise is deluded, if you need a coach that will inspire the players and talk to them about character, he isn’t qualify, in 2 season his team spent majority of time in top 4. And still get thrown out , am sure if such happens in Arsenal to Arteta none of us would want to retain him.
Yup, I also think Rodgers is a nearly man and wouldnt want him at Arsenal. It is a thing that has happened about three times, if we take the last two seasons and the one when Liverpool were close to winning the title before they bottled it. I think his end of season management is not so good. If we have to replace MA I would think of someone like Hansi Flick or for continuity’s sake (similar vision hopefully), Graham Potter.
Adajim
At least rogers fought for a place from day one and still qualified for Europe. Artetas Arsenal were never even in contention and we still didn’t sack him.
Why do you want him sack?
Just give me 2 reasons. Because he didn’t make too 4 or because he reach uel semi or because we loss out on uel on the last day?
After a full season UE was given another chance, but got sack after consistent drop of form. Arsenal board have to do same with Arteta.
He already bought the first half season with an FA cup glory, so his accessment start counting from this season, he has next season to convince everyone that he can get better .
Which uel we lost on a last day?
I think the table position is good enough reason but if you want more out of all cup competitions and the whole season we didn’t look like we are going anywhere.
I agree Adajim I wouldn’t have Brendan Rodgers, I think he’s a good manager but massively overhyped.. there’s better managers out there to be had.
We got what we deserved this season. No European football for the first time in 20 years because we lack ambition and stuck with a manager that is clearly in over his head.
A big hit to the greedy yanks pocket though.
Take a look at Willock’s goal, reminded me of Vieira striding the length of the field to score.
Courtesy of twitter:
Gabriel lost his tooth during the Arsenal post-match celebrations and is out here in the rain looking for it. #AFC staff members are also helping him!
😄 Surely they must’ve found it right away what with how bleedin’ bright they are!!
Plus, what exactly were they celebrating? Missing out on the Conference League?! 😜 hehe!!
Yes the celebrating piece is puzzling.
Good game to end on .We played some attractive attacking football against a Brighton side with 3 very decent centre backs.It seems pretty clear that Auba is not the player he was, and it would be interesting to see how Pepe would perform at CF, as he is most certainly a very good finisher.It would also prevent him giving away possession in dangerous areas.While I am not a great fan,I thought Xhaka had a very good game today as had Partey and ESR.The fact that we are not in Europe next season may prove to be a blessing in disguise, and should not be a big stumbling block to our recruiting a quality player like Bissouma for example.
Congrats to City and farewell Sergio!