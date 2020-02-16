Video: Nicolas Pepe makes it 2-0 to Arsenal after outrageous Bukayo Saka assist

Nicolas Pepe’s brilliant goal for Arsenal vs Newcastle.
Arsenal have had a very strong start to the second half against Newcastle, racing into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.
Watch below as Pepe slots home just minutes after Aubameyang’s well-taken header broke the deadlock at the Emirates Stadium.
Pepe pounces ⚽️
Two goals in five minutes for Arsenal and this time Saka deserves all of the plaudits
📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
📱 Follow #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/2yatcOdwmC
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/aKNn6vOtYS
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020
Better than the goal itself, however, is the sublime play by young left-back Bukayo Saka, who performs a delightful bit of skill to beat his man before finding Pepe with the cross.
What a beautifully worked goal – just the kind of football Mikel Arteta will be wanting to see!
Has anyone else noticed that without laca or guendozi playing no one is diving and waving imaginary cards?