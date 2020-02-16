Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Nicolas Pepe makes it 2-0 to Arsenal after outrageous Bukayo Saka assist

Nicolas Pepe’s brilliant goal for Arsenal vs Newcastle.

Arsenal have had a very strong start to the second half against Newcastle, racing into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Watch below as Pepe slots home just minutes after Aubameyang’s well-taken header broke the deadlock at the Emirates Stadium.

Better than the goal itself, however, is the sublime play by young left-back Bukayo Saka, who performs a delightful bit of skill to beat his man before finding Pepe with the cross.

What a beautifully worked goal – just the kind of football Mikel Arteta will be wanting to see!

  1. Roachie says:
    February 16, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Has anyone else noticed that without laca or guendozi playing no one is diving and waving imaginary cards?

