Nicolas Pepe has not yet justified his huge fee, will he ever?

Does Nicolas Pepe have the potential to perform better than he is currently doing?
Nicolas Pepe did some amazing things as a winger for Lille last season, the Ivorian scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists for the French side and helped them qualify for the Champions League.
From his performance last season, we can say that he earned his big-money move to Arsenal.
The Gunners agreed to a record fee for Pepe over the summer, but the winger hasn’t quite shown if he is worth that money.
Pepe has shown his brilliance in flashes for Arsenal this season in some games, most notably coming off the bench to score two free-kicks against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.
However, those performances have been hard to come by and it is hard to think that Pepe has it in him to ever be a consistent performer.
In May, he will be 25 years, but I believe that Pepe doesn’t have much more to offer as a footballer.
When I watch him play, I see a player that is limited in so many ways, his off the ball work is poor, his first touch is poor, his final delivery from the wing can be so frustrating much of the time.
I expect Mikel Arteta to get the best out of Pepe over time, but I also strongly believe that his best will never be too far from what we’re seeing now.
I suspect this will not be a popular opinion but Pepe has had enough opportunities to show far more consistency and he has been found wanting. You expect far more bang for your buck when you splash out in excess of £70 Million and it just feels to me that too many excuses are being made.
An article from Ime
Rubbish, he’s technical abillity is huge, he need to adapt though!
Bonkers article for so many reasons. I can hardly bring myself to respond with details so I’ll be brief
1. New country/language/culture
2. Different League
3. Moved to Team in transition
4. Worked under a manager who’s style of play was to move the ball incredibly slowly up the pitch(made it impossible for Pepe to find space or use pace)
if he keeps getting played he will gain confidence. The ball being moved quicker under Arteta is already helping but more needs to happen. Intricate patterns of play/positional sense needs to be developed to create natural entry points for ALL our attacking players to gain the upper hand High up the pitch.
Sometimes wonder if people understand what they are watching to be honest.
I’ve tried to stay apart of this site but it’s become clear that they articles are just for clicks. Talking about not positing transfer rumors and then preceding to do it anyhow. Taking shots at a young player who has had two different coaches while trying to adapt to a new country and league is just absurd. He’s had chances? Really? When has he had consistent chances? It appears as if Arteta is willing to let him have those chances. Let’s see what he does with it. Same rubbish was posted about Auba not starting off right either. I’ll find my arsenal news and articles elsewhere.
In February 1979 Trevor Francis was signed for the sensational fee of 1 million 🙂
Top players are paid that in a month now.
Every summer Arsenal like other big clubs seems obligated to make one high priced
marquee signing no matter the cost to keep fans happy.
2019 Pepe 70m. 5 times the 14m Cazorla cost in 2012!!!
2018. Auba. 60m because of the Sanchez debacle.
2017 Lacazette. 50m
2016 Xhaka 34m
2014 Sanchez 36m
2013 Ozil 43m (seems cheap now).
2012 Giroud 10m Monreal 10m Cazorla 15m All seem so cheap today.
Mind you Arsenal have sold some players for good coin too.
Walcott 30m Giroud 30m Chamberlain and Iwobi both 40m seem to be money for jam.
At least we did not pay 110m for Dembele and 140m for Coutinho like Barca.
This inflationary trend means one day the club will pay 100m for some one
and call it a bargain 🙂