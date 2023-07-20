Nicolas Pepe left stranded as his 5m euros move to Saudi Arabia collapses

Nicolas Pepe’s chances of finding a new club suffered a setback when his proposed move to an unnamed Saudi Arabian club fell through.

Since joining Arsenal as their record signing, Pepe’s performances have been disappointing, and his loan spell at Nice in the previous season did not improve his prospects of securing a new club during this transfer window.

While Saudi Arabian clubs were targeting European talents, one of them expressed interest in adding Pepe to their squad, giving Arsenal hope of offloading one of their unwanted high-earning players.

However, CBS Sports now reports that the deal, which could have earned Pepe 5 million euros per season net, has collapsed, dealing a significant blow to both the Gunners and the player. Now, Pepe and Arsenal will need to find a new destination for the Ivorian winger before the start of the next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been one of our worst signings ever and now we are stuck with him as no one is prepared to give him a chance.

The attacker will also be eager to end his nightmarish spell in London finally. There is enough time and we hope a new suitor emerges for his signature soon.

