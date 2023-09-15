Nicolas Pepe opens up on his Arsenal spell

Nicolas Pepe, who recently completed a free transfer to Trabzonspor after leaving Arsenal, has opened up about his time at the club.

Pepe arrived at Arsenal in 2019 as one of the standout attackers in Ligue 1, having played for Lille. His impressive performances in his final season at Lille earned him a record-breaking move to Arsenal.

However, his time at Arsenal didn’t quite live up to the high expectations. After three seasons with the club, he was deemed surplus to requirements, and Arsenal terminated his contract.

Despite his departure, Pepe seems to view his spell at Arsenal as a success.

He said, as quoted by Milliyet:

“My first season at Arsenal went well.

“Maybe the first season benefited me a lot, it challenged me a little mentally. We achieved success in this first season and won trophies.

“The second season was much better in terms of adaptation and statistics, I performed better, but the third season was a bit complicated. I had to respect the coach’s choice throughout this season.”

“Not having played is a complicated and difficult enough situation for a player. In the fourth season, I was loaned. It went well in the beginning and until mid-season. I was injured in the middle of this season – this injury then started to complicate things.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe was not a good signing. He is simply an average player who, in an ideal world, should not have come close to playing for us.

However, those in charge of transfers then thought he would deliver and wasted money on the winger.

