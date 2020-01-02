Nicolas Pepe reveals morning talk with Mikel Arteta before Man Utd game.

Nicolas Pepe repays Mikel Arteta’s faith in him with an impressive display.
Nicolas Pepe played arguably his best game for Arsenal in the Premier League against Manchester United. The Ivorian scored a goal and made one from a corner kick as Arsenal earned their first win under Mikel Arteta.
The team has improved since the former Arsenal captain was named their new manager and it appeared only a matter of time before things would get better.
After the game, Pepe revealed that Arteta pulled him aside and had a one-on-one conversation with him before the match about his readiness for the match with United.
He would go on to have a good game thanks to Mikel Arteta’s man-management skill.
Pepe told RMC per the Daily Mail: ‘I had a discussion with the coach this morning and he told me I was going to start and asked if I felt ready and stuff like that.
‘I told him I felt ready. I showed tonight that I was ready.
‘As well, today it is my mother’s birthday, I score today, so it is only positive for me and the team.’
He also praised their new system under Arteta as the Spaniard has improved their game since he came.
‘This one feels a lot better. We scored twice, we conceded zero goals. This will really do a lot for everyone’s confidence levels.
‘We are doing a lot, a lot of video during training in order to perform well during the match. Today we performed well, we were solid defensively, we were good going forward.
‘It is all new for us. A new system, new instructions. We are adapting quickly.
‘That has been seen in the last three matches, even though we did not win, we were very good, we were just missing the victory, which we were able to do tonight. We need to continue like this.
‘Now we have to go on a run to get to this top four that we need to do.’
It was a great performance from Pepe and the good thing is that there will be more to come, he is just too talented to remain mediocre and the more game time he gets the more he will adapt and improve.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
A lot of videos during videos? Sounds like Emery’s method of teaching his players
The difference is Emery has never learned directly from Guardiola
When Arteta’s honeymoon is over, I just hope the players still train as hard as what Pepe described. They need that for the upcoming three away games after the Leeds game
He played really well yesterday.
Pepe believes in making top 4 and so do i but as he said we have to go on a winning streak.
So Chambers out of the action, we definitely need a defender now. We have CBs in Holding, Luiz, Sokratis, Mustafi, Mavropanos. Maybe Mustafi could be sold on.
If Xhaka won’t move, then our possible 2 players incoming should be CB and LB.
As January is hard to get players, I would go for:
LB – Kurzawa, less than 10m
CB – Demiral, if available, for around 20-30m
Tierney out until March.. I’m not trusting Kolasinac staying fit until then. And I dont think Upamecano will be available.. I mean he’s a Leipzig starter and they lead Bundesliga!