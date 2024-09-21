Nigel Winterburn does not expect Arsenal to play it safe against Man City

Arsenal faces Manchester City in a crucial Premier League match this weekend, and it’s a fixture they cannot afford to lose.

Arsenal knows that City remains the benchmark in the Premier League, having been unable to surpass the defending champions in the last two seasons.

This campaign presents another opportunity to do so, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be determined to avoid defeat against City.

Last season, Arsenal managed to go unbeaten against City in both league encounters, and they will use that as motivation to approach this weekend’s game with confidence.

However, without Martin Odegaard, they may lack creativity and could be expected to play for a draw. Despite this, their former player, Nigel Winterburn, believes Arsenal will still aim for a victory.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“They should go full out. I don’t believe for one minute Arteta would say otherwise.

“But I’ve never sat down with an Arsenal manager going, ‘Well, we’ll just take the draw today’. You have to manage the game as it goes along.

“Arsenal will have been working on everything they can do to stop Man City but also as well to hurt them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to be positive against City and our results last season is enough to inspire us to a win in the game.

