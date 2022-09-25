Nigel Winterburn gives his reaction to Ben White not making the England squad

Former Arsenal man Nigel Winterburn does not understand why Gareth Southgate has snubbed Ben White for his latest England squad.

The Arsenal man has been a regular for the club this season, although he now plays as a right-back.

The key thing is that he is spending time on the pitch, which makes him one England player to watch.

The Three Lions are on a poor run of form and needed their best hands to get them through the rot.

But Southgate left White at home, even though he picked Harry Maguire, who barely plays at Manchester United.

Winterburn does not agree with that decision, and he tells The Sun:

“I am surprised, but I never try to predict what England managers do with players.

“But I am surprised, he was initially in the last squad so if he was in the last England squad, I don’t understand why he wouldn’t be in this squad.

“Unless Gareth Southgate has left him out because he wants to look at other players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been consistently playing for Arsenal, and he is one reason we are at the top of the league table now.

He should play for his national team regularly because of that.

However, Southgate calls the shots there, and he thinks otherwise. We have to respect his decision, but his team needs help, and it could come from the Arsenal man.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids