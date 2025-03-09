Nigel Winterburn insists Arsenal stars will not let Tuchel down

With only a few days remaining before Thomas Tuchel announces his first-ever England squad, there have been growing calls for Arsenal teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly to receive a call-up.

Both youngsters have featured prominently for the Gunners this season and have delivered impressive performances. Their talent is evident, and they are widely regarded as two of the most promising young players in the country. As a result, there have been suggestions that the Three Lions should fast-track them into the senior squad.

In the past, exceptional players have been promoted early due to their unique abilities, and many believe Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly fall into this category. Tuchel has a wealth of talent to choose from as he looks to build a successful England team, but opinions are divided on whether the Arsenal duo are ready for such a step.

Some critics argue that it is too soon for the teenagers to be introduced to senior international football, expressing concerns that they may struggle at that level. However, these doubts are not shared by former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn, who believes the pair have the quality to thrive.

As quoted by The Metro, Winterburn stated:

“It might be a bit early but then we have seen under (Gareth) Southgate and (Lee) Carsley that they will bring in younger players at an early stage, just to watch how they react around the senior team.

“I can tell you for sure, if Tuchel puts those two guys in the squad then he will be impressed by what he sees. They won’t let him down. They’re huge tablets even at a very, very young age.”

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly undoubtedly possess exceptional talent, and their inclusion in the senior squad could provide valuable experience for the future. With Tuchel looking to shape his England team, giving the youngsters an opportunity could be a bold yet rewarding decision. Whether they receive a call-up remains to be seen, but there is little doubt that both players have the potential to make an impact at the highest level.