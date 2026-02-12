Nigel Winterburn says Arsenal star must wait for his turn after return from injury

Martin Odegaard has been sidelined through injury for a period, and the Norwegian will be determined to make his return as soon as possible. The midfielder remains a central figure for Arsenal when fit, but uncertainty surrounds his availability ahead of the forthcoming fixture against Brentford.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta declined to provide a definitive update on whether Odegaard will be ready to feature. The Arsenal manager is known for offering limited detail regarding the recovery timelines of injured players, preferring to keep such matters in-house. As a result, clarity may only arrive when the team sheets are released, revealing whether Odegaard is included in the starting eleven or named among the substitutes.

Selection Dilemma for Arteta

When fully fit, Odegaard has consistently been selected, underlining his importance to the side. That record suggests that if he is deemed ready, Arteta may be inclined to reinstate him immediately. Arsenal value his creativity, leadership and technical quality, attributes that have been central to their progress in recent seasons.

However, competition for places remains strong, and there is a broader debate about whether he should walk straight back into the team. As reported by the Metro, Nigel Winterburn has questioned whether it would be appropriate for the captain to be restored automatically.

Winterburn Urges Patience

Winterburn said, “Odegaard could come back in there, Eze could come back in there. So, it’s such a difficult question to answer as to who should start.

“Odegaard is the captain, but I still don’t think that’s going to give him the right to come straight back into the team when he’s fit, and I think he should have to wait his turn.”

His comments highlight the competitive nature of Arsenal’s squad and the standards that have been established. While Odegaard’s influence is unquestioned, his return may prompt careful consideration rather than automatic reinstatement.