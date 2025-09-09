Nigel Winterburn sees Arsenal making progress despite Liverpool defeat

Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool before the international break has raised new questions about their credentials to challenge for silverware this season. Following a summer transfer window in which the club strengthened significantly, supporters have come to expect consistent victories, particularly in fixtures against other members of the Premier League’s top six.
The clash at Anfield was anticipated as a key test of Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta, and many believed the Gunners could extend their unbeaten run against elite opposition. In reality, it was a tightly contested encounter, with both sides cancelling each other out for long spells. Many observers felt a draw would have been the fairest result on the day.
A Moment of Brilliance Settled the Contest
Liverpool ultimately secured victory thanks to a stunning free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian international delivered a strike of exceptional quality, leaving David Raya with no chance of making a save.
For Arsenal, the result was disappointing, particularly given the fine margins that decided the game. Supporters left frustrated that such a narrow contest turned against them, and the loss inevitably sparked discussion over whether Arteta’s side is genuinely progressing as expected this season.
Winterburn’s Perspective on Arsenal’s Progress
Despite the setback, former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has offered a more measured assessment of the situation. As quoted by Hayters, he explained: “It looked all over as a nil-nil. Most people would have gone away saying, ‘two top teams, very cagey’. But because we lost, suddenly it’s all about whether Arteta got his tactics wrong. I find that quite amusing. We’re not coaches, we don’t see training every day. To me, it’s about building consistency and belief. That will come.”
Winterburn’s comments highlight the importance of perspective in the early stages of the campaign. While defeats in high-profile fixtures inevitably draw criticism, consistency across the season will ultimately define Arsenal’s success.
With many matches still to come, patience and belief remain central to Arsenal’s ambitions. Though supporters are eager to see immediate results, Winterburn’s remarks serve as a reminder that building a winning side is a long-term process, and one narrow defeat should not overshadow the broader progress made.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The former Arsenal man assessment of the game was spot on, not many armchair managers were able to put things in perspective at Anfield
Perspective?
For me it has nothing to do with perspective. My and some other poster’s are not happy with the teams performances. The way they are being told to play. Negative slow sideways football.
I couldn’t care less who we are playing. Show them respect yes, but play to win by being positive. What was positive about the Liverpool game.
Winterburn is exactly right, it is about consistency and belief.
We have finished 2nd three times in a row, there is consistency for you. As long as we continue playing safe, we will finish 2nd again.
Arteta is right about games like Liverpool being decided by moments of magic. Unfortunately, you can’t script those moments, not how it works.
I hope to see Arteta loosen up a bit and give players a little more freedom to play.
I think you have proposed a realistic scenario Durand. I’m only just behind you in thinking the way you do. Until I’ve seen more of the season unfold, I think the hand wringing and overall constant nagging, the sooner normal Premier League service resumes, the better. Almost everyone is looking for scapegoats, whether players or coaching staf
Against your biggest rival in the league, and on their ground, I think it’s right to try and stay compact and be hard to beat, and then hopefully hurt them in transition or a moment. I remember Fergie would try to do that when facing us in our pomp. Mourinho was the same when he was winning; Arsene, Pep, and Klopp were different, though
But its our transition as you put it, that is poor. Out attacking play and everyone in football can see it, is too slow, too rigid and easy to read. We lack imagination in attack. It was not all about the defeat but the way we were defeated. We won at Utd but it was exactly the same. There we got lucky. We can not rely on luck. And should not have to rely on luck. Our manager has to be better than that.
I do agree Reggie and there have been times when the football- not scintillating- was still eminently watchable as well
As we agreed, it’s too early to know what the lie of the land is. There is so much anti Arteta sentiment that actually bothering to post anything at all is fraught tbh. Why bother to write anything right now? I sometimes need reminding how many games we’ve played, how many points, how many at home or away and who the opposition have been.