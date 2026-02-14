Nigel Winterburn wants more from laid back Arsenal star

Nigel Winterburn has suggested that Eberechi Eze has been too laid back in his role at Arsenal and has called on him to impose himself more decisively in matches.

Eze joined the Gunners during the summer and remains one of their most expensive signings in recent seasons. The club secured his services following an accomplished spell at Crystal Palace, where he attracted interest from several sides keen to add him to their squads. His performances there established him as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the league.

However, stepping up to a club of Arsenal’s stature brings heightened expectations. While Eze had consistently delivered at Palace, he must now demonstrate that he can replicate and elevate those standards within a more competitive environment. He has expressed confidence in his ability to succeed over time, yet his start to life at the Emirates has not met the levels many anticipated.

Increased Competition and Expectations

At Arsenal, competition for attacking midfield positions is intense. Eze is operating in a squad filled with high-calibre players, all striving for the same creative roles. This makes consistency and visible impact essential if he is to secure a regular place in the starting line-up.

Winterburn’s concerns were reinforced following Eze’s performance against Brentford, where he was substituted at halftime. Speaking as reported by the Metro, Winterburn said, ‘He’s now at a huge club in terms of expectation, and he, Havertz, and Odegaard are battling to be in the same position.

‘The one thing I would say is Odegaard’s all energy. Eze looks a little bit more laid back with the way, the style he plays.

A Need for Greater Authority

‘When he gets that opportunity, I would just like to see him a bit more demanding of the ball in the creative areas and really showing us what we know he can do.

‘He’s got lovely close control, can pick out a pass, and can score goals.’

Winterburn’s assessment highlights the need for Eze to assert himself more forcefully if he is to fulfil his potential at Arsenal.

