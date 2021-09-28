Nigel Winterburn warns Arsenal not to sign impressive Premier League ace

Former Arsenal star, Nigel Winterburn, says they don’t need to buy Yves Bissouma because they have more than enough options in midfield.

He believes that the former Lille man will be on the bench at the Emirates because their current midfielders are better.

Winterburn has been impressed by the early performance of Albert Sambi Lokonga and he expects the Belgian to keep shining and that means Bissouma cannot bench him at Arsenal.

The Malian has been a long-term target of the Gunners who looked to sign him in the last transfer window.

He remains one of the Premier League’s best players in his position and several other clubs want him.

Winterburn doubts if he would make a meaningful impact if he joins a bigger club.

The ex-Gunner maintains he would sit on the bench at Arsenal, although he admitted that the Seagulls star is full of confidence.

“I’ve seen Yves Bissouma play quite a few times. He is a good player, but I don’t think I’ve ever been confident enough to come out and make that bold of a statement about a player,” Nigel said as quoted by Transfermarketweb.

“Bissouma probably won’t go to Arsenal, given who they have signed, unless the club wants to change things up further.

“I’ve been impressed with Albert Sambi Lokonga. Lokonga will be superb given what we’ve seen so far. Arsenal has Thomas Partey too. Do they need another player there? Potentially, but then he’d be fighting for the position.

“Is Bissouma even big or good enough for a top four team? Looking at the current top four, he’d find himself on the bench a fair amount. One thing that is in his favour though is he has no shortage in self-confidence.”