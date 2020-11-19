Nigerian Billionaire eyes Arsenal takeover and it is not Dangote

Nigerian billionaire, Orji Kalu is eyeing a percentage of Arsenal as he looks to help the Gunners win trophies again.

The Nigerian politician is famous for helping his local team Enyimba of Aba to dominate the Nigerian and African football scene from 2000 to 2007.

He has remained in politics in his country and he is now a senator.

Sun Sport claims that he is worth $1B and he is looking to make an investment in Arsenal.

The Gunners are one of the most followed teams in Nigeria after they had the likes of Nwankwo Kanu and Alex Iwobi on their books.

The politician seems to be an Arsenal fan and he has not enjoyed watching his beloved team go years without winning a major trophy.

He claims that he wants to help the Gunners win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League which they haven’t won since 2004.

He announced via Sun Sports: “Our success with Enyimba FC between 2000-07 has continuously increased my passion for football.

“As the pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football and I will buy 35 per cent stake in Arsenal FC.

“Our target is to lift the Champions League and EPL, and valuable investment as well.

“Doing what you love and loving it is where greatness lies. I need 35 per cent of Arsenal to bring back trophies.”

Previously, Aliko Dangote, another Nigerian billionaire, has been linked with a takeover of Arsenal but nothing has ever come of that speculation (Goal).