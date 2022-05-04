Nikita Parris becomes sixth Arsenal Woman to reach 50-goal milestone

Parris finally joins the 50 club!

The Women’s Super League 50 goals club has been busy with admitting members in the last week, with three in just one week.

And Nikita Parris finally has her name on the list of the 50 WSL goals club.

This club is like buses, you wait for additions and then three come within the space of a week.

Parris became the new addition after teammates Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs also joined up thanks to their goals last week in the 3-0 win against Everton.

But really Parris should be saying a big thank you to Kim Little, after her kind gesture during the game. After Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game against Aston Villa. Parris was brought down in the box and was given the ball by Little to take the penalty. And after a nervy delay, she confidently found the bottom left corner after the keeper also dived the right way and her name was written in the 50 club after a long wait.

So Parris now joins the likes of:

Kim little

Beth Mead

Jordan Nobbs

Vivianne Miedema

Fran Kirby

Bethany England and

Ellen White in the 50 WSL goals club and surely that will be a weight off of her shoulders.

This could be the push start that Parris needs to become a top scorer in the team, although it could be a little too late for this season, it would be a great start if it manages to set her up for next season and I for one cannot wait to see what happens.

All in all 50 goals is a big cause for celebration in the WSL and it is a great achievement not just for the Arsenal players but for all of those that have reached that milestone and I am sure most of them will remain in the WSL for many seasons to come so we can definitely expect that tally to rise.

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_