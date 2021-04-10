Nine-point gap? Can Arsenal really catch Chelsea?

No matter how many points Arsenal have dropped so far, Mikel Arteta absolutely refuses to give up on Athe Gunners reaching the European places via our League position. Ahead of tomorrow’s game, the coach was asked what he thought a successful season would be, and he told Arsenal.com: “To win the next game against Sheffield United. That is the only focus that we have. It is nine points [to fifth-placed Chelsea], eight games is a lot to play for and mathematically everything is possible but we have to put a run together.”
And, to be honest, we do have quite a run of winnable games in front of us – starting with rock-bottom Sheffield tomorrow. Shall we have a look….
Apr 11: Sheffield United (A)
Apr 18: Fulham (H)
Apr 23: Everton (H)
May 1: Newcastle United (A)
May 8: West Bromwich Albion (H)
May 12: Chelsea (A)
May 15: Crystal Palace (A)
May 23: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
So the obvious banana skins there are Chelsea themselves, and maybe Everton, Let’s assume we WILL beat Chelsea, then we only need to make up 6 points on them. So let’s look at their fixtures….
Apr 10: Crystal Palace (A)
Apr 20: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Apr 24: West Ham (A)
May 1: Fulham (H)
May 8: Manchester City (A)
May 12: Arsenal (H)
May 15: Leicester City (H)
May 23: Aston Villa (A)
Hmmm, the Hammers could give them a go. Man City obviously, Leicester won’t be easy either, and Fulham could be fighting for survival.
Could we really catch Chelsea? Looking at those fixtures….
No we cant – no we wont – this article is a complete waste of time
in reply to Ashley
Absolutely
Neither we can nor we’ll do.
No
No chance ..
Focus on the EL because that is probably the only hope Arteta has of retaining his job next season .
Everything is possible with belief that it can happen.
In reply to Harold.
Lol,
Why don’t you go and explain that to Arteta and the players instead of us fans.
We are not the one who play those matches.
Chelsea will have to lose at least three times and we have to win all our remaining games. Tuchel is having his honeymoon and Arteta’s honeymoon is over long time ago
It’s unlikely isn’t it GAI?
Mind you, Palace have pulled one back
12 points currently and the Great Arsenal in 11th. Bottom half. 😭😭😭
Never thought I would see this so soon.
Thank you Arteta!
No chance the way we’re playing, and Chelsea are currently thrashing Palace anyway. Need a miracle just to make the top 6!
#11th
#thankyouArteta
#saveusbrendanrodgers
#rodgersforpresidency
Not a cat in hells chance! Artetas team is getting 1.4 points a game, that is mid table form and not European. Realistically we are miles away and nothing in the next few weeks is changing that. Artetas baffling negative tactics (using tactics loosely) are not producing the wins or points we should be getting.
I wonder how it will be like not playing in Europe for the first time in over 20 years.
Hopefully, it becomes a blessing in disguise for us.
This is not me being negative. Realistically, we will not win the Europa League.
Slavia return leg is like a mountain to climb with us needing 2 goals and above.
If we manage to do that. Not sure we can knock out Villareal
Wrong, we need one goal, the rest is incidental.
Absolutely no hope with arteta&his lazy players,even west brom has better hope of avoiding relegation than arsenal making top six