Nine-point gap? Can Arsenal really catch Chelsea?

No matter how many points Arsenal have dropped so far, Mikel Arteta absolutely refuses to give up on Athe Gunners reaching the European places via our League position. Ahead of tomorrow’s game, the coach was asked what he thought a successful season would be, and he told Arsenal.com: “To win the next game against Sheffield United. That is the only focus that we have. It is nine points [to fifth-placed Chelsea], eight games is a lot to play for and mathematically everything is possible but we have to put a run together.”

And, to be honest, we do have quite a run of winnable games in front of us – starting with rock-bottom Sheffield tomorrow. Shall we have a look….

Apr 11: Sheffield United (A)

Apr 18: Fulham (H)

Apr 23: Everton (H)

May 1: Newcastle United (A)

May 8: West Bromwich Albion (H)

May 12: Chelsea (A)

May 15: Crystal Palace (A)

May 23: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

So the obvious banana skins there are Chelsea themselves, and maybe Everton, Let’s assume we WILL beat Chelsea, then we only need to make up 6 points on them. So let’s look at their fixtures….

Apr 10: Crystal Palace (A)

Apr 20: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Apr 24: West Ham (A)

May 1: Fulham (H)

May 8: Manchester City (A)

May 12: Arsenal (H)

May 15: Leicester City (H)

May 23: Aston Villa (A)

Hmmm, the Hammers could give them a go. Man City obviously, Leicester won’t be easy either, and Fulham could be fighting for survival.

Could we really catch Chelsea? Looking at those fixtures….