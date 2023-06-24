Nine reasons why Arsenal should sign this Inter star instead of Declan Rice

Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign Nicolo Barella Instead of Declan Rice

Signing Nicolo Barella instead of Declan Rice would bring a host of benefits to Arsenal. His versatility, offensive contribution, passing ability, energy, and durability makes him an attractive option.

Furthermore, Barella’s fit within Mikel Arteta’s system and a more reasonable price tag, make him a promising addition to Arsenal’s midfield.

Versatility: Barella’s ability to play in any of the three central midfield positions provides Arsenal with flexibility and depth in their midfield options.

Offensive Contribution: The Italian midfielder showcased impressive offensive production at Inter Milan, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in the previous season. His ability to contribute goals and assists would add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

Passing Ability: The Italian possesses excellent passing skills, including the ability to play through balls and key passes. His precise distribution would enhance the Gunners’ build-up play and create scoring opportunities for teammates.

Energy and Aggression: Despite his slender build, Barella is known for his energetic and aggressive playing style. His pressing ability would align well with Mikel Arteta’s high-intensity pressing system.

European Experience: The Inter man has gained valuable experience at the highest level, including winning the European Championship with Italy. His exposure to big matches and high-pressure situations would benefit the London side in competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.

Durability: The midfielder has demonstrated remarkable durability, having missed only three games in the last two seasons for Inter Milan. His ability to stay fit and available for selection would provide stability to Arteta’s midfield.

Statistical Performance: Barella’s statistical performance, particularly in progressive carries and shot-creating actions, ranks highly among midfielders. His numbers indicate his effectiveness in driving the team forward and creating scoring opportunities.

Price Tag: Compared to Declan Rice’s reported valuation of £100 million, Barella’s price tag of around €75 million presents a more cost-effective option for Arsenal. This allows the club to allocate resources to other areas of the squad that may require strengthening.

Age: At 26 years old with a contract until 2026, Barella offers Arsenal a player in his prime who can contribute immediately and provide stability in midfield for years to come.

Signing Rice would certainly be expensive. It can get further costly if Man City turn it into a bidding war. Thus, the question: will Arsenal get their investment back?

– Yash Bisht

