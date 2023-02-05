Nketiah admits Arsenal’s standards dropped against Everton

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah admits their standards dropped in the 1-0 loss to Everton, but he gives the Toffees credit for how they played the game.

Mikel Arteta’s side went into the match in fine form, having lost just a single game all season.

Fans expected them to get another routine win in the fixture, but that never happened and they returned to London emptyhanded.

Everton enjoyed a surprising win, thanks to some fine tactical work from Sean Dyche, but it was an off-day for many Arsenal players who simply had no answer to what Everton provided them in the fixture.

‘It was a difficult game,’ Nketiah told Arsenal’s official website. ‘They made it very tough.

‘Personally, we weren’t at the standard we needed to be at today and we’ve got to improve and make sure we bounce back in our next game.

‘Credit to them, they put out a good gameplan and executed it well today. I felt like we just didn’t execute ours to the best of our ability, we were a bit sloppy at times.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our standards obviously dropped in that game and it is hard to remember a time that Arsenal struggled in a game as was the case yesterday.

However, that should not stop us from getting back to winning ways in the next match, instead, it should serve as a motivation.