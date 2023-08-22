Nketiah admits he has same agent as Balogun but says “We’re on different paths”

Although we Gooners have read the signs and are coming to terms with the fact that we may not see Folarin Balogun in Arsenal colours, how do his fellow Gunners feel about his future? Well, even the Arsenal players expect the USA international to leave. That was clear from Eddie Nketiah’s latest admission of his fellow Hale End graduate. Nketiah, as quoted by Sport Bible, admits he and Balogun are on different paths in different situations, and he wishes his fellow striker the best, probably acknowledging that he is staying and fighting for the No. 9 role but hinting Balogun is set to leave for a fresh start.
“That’s fine; we get on well.” Eddie said. “He’s a great guy, and he’s a great player; every situation is different. We’re managed by the same people, but we have different careers.
“We’re on different paths, so that doesn’t really matter. It’s good to have him back. I wish him all the best; he’s a great player.”
It’s clear that Balogun isn’t in Arteta’s plans. It would have been wise for him to go out on loan again this season, but he turned it down. For the time being, the only question is which team can afford to sign him for the £50 million Arsenal wants to receive for him.
Some teams have been turned off by the asking price, but perhaps one will come through.
Darren N
Nketiah remaining at Arsenal could be a case of sticking with the devil you know.
And in all fairness he hasn’t been doing too bad.
Balogun is unproven another loan to hone his skills would have been ideal.
I have never exactly been an Nketiah fan BUT he comes in and has NEVER let Arsenal down (when fit) and scores goals. I didn’t think he was good enough to be an Arsenal first choice BUT i saw something last night that made me think this kid has something to explore. His centre of gravity and ability to turn and shoot is pretty impressive. He is a menace, he runs keepers down and he is lightning in the box as shown last night for the penalty. I am starting to have time for Eddie, he has a fantastic attitude and he has some real improvement to come with a run of games. I hope he get a level playing field with Jesus as striker. I actually think he is a better no9 than Jesus.
I am pleased you are being “converted” Reggie.EN has his limitations but his ball skills and ability to take on defenders has improved and last night I thought he was better than Martinelli and Saka.Perhaps the flak which is being aimed at Havertz, will divert criticism from Eddie who always gives his all for the Club.
Same with me. I saw some of his play yesterday and I was like, ‘ he can do this too? What else can he do that we are yet to see?’ even though he didn’t score, he impressed me. There was an attempt, where he turned and hit d ball with his left foot and d ball hit d poll, I thought he was really clever their and was unlucky not to get a goal