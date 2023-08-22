Nketiah admits he has same agent as Balogun but says “We’re on different paths”

Although we Gooners have read the signs and are coming to terms with the fact that we may not see Folarin Balogun in Arsenal colours, how do his fellow Gunners feel about his future? Well, even the Arsenal players expect the USA international to leave. That was clear from Eddie Nketiah’s latest admission of his fellow Hale End graduate. Nketiah, as quoted by Sport Bible, admits he and Balogun are on different paths in different situations, and he wishes his fellow striker the best, probably acknowledging that he is staying and fighting for the No. 9 role but hinting Balogun is set to leave for a fresh start.

“That’s fine; we get on well.” Eddie said. “He’s a great guy, and he’s a great player; every situation is different. We’re managed by the same people, but we have different careers.

“We’re on different paths, so that doesn’t really matter. It’s good to have him back. I wish him all the best; he’s a great player.”

It’s clear that Balogun isn’t in Arteta’s plans. It would have been wise for him to go out on loan again this season, but he turned it down. For the time being, the only question is which team can afford to sign him for the £50 million Arsenal wants to receive for him.

Some teams have been turned off by the asking price, but perhaps one will come through.



Darren N

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…