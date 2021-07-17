Nketiah and Tavares saves Arsenal’s blushes and denies Rangers victory

Arsenal trailed twice during today’s friendly match at the Ibrox but Eddie Nketiah equalised late on to deny Rangers as they played out a 2-2 draw.

We started the match positively, looking to get ourselves up the field in numbers, and that left us open for the counter-attack.

Cedric Soares put in a malicious tackle on the attacker who tried to run at pace into our half, and picked up an early yellow card, but they turned that free-kick into a corner, before scoring with Leon Balogun losing Mo Elneny to head past Arthur Okonkwo.

It didn’t take long before our side was well on top and in control, and it was Nuno Tavares who levelled the scores around 10 minutes after the the setback.

Going into the break, and I’m shaking my head in disbelief that we are not ahead. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had two relatively easy finishes to put us ahead, with his second effort being teed up by Emile Smith Rowe, who left the Gabon international with a tap-in, only for a defender to get a last gasp foot in to block his effort.

We rang the changes at half-time, with the likes of Kieran Tierney making his first appearance since returning from international duty with Scotland at Euro 2020, and while we did look to play positively, our rivals were enjoying hitting us on the break.

Those counters were not how they scored either goal however, with both of their efforts having come from corner kicks.

Eddie Nketiah’s effort was a delight to see, and in fact he was deserving of the goal, as I had only been saying moments before his goal that he was looking sharp this evening.

The team is certainly not as sharp as they could be as of yet, and we are still lacking a senior goalkeeper from the playing squad, but there was certainly more positives to take from today’s clash.

